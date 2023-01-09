Article content
BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint eased
slightly on Monday after disappointing industry output and trade
data, while shares of IT company 4iG surged more than 9% on news
that the company signed a deal to acquire a 51% stake in
Vodafone’s Hungarian unit.
British telecom group Vodafone said it had agreed
the sale of its Hungarian business to 4iG and the Hungarian
state, and would receive a total cash consideration of 1.7
billion euros ($1.82 billion) from the deal. Shares of 4iG
jumped 9.1% to 766 forints by 0858 GMT on the Budapest Stock
Exchange.
Also on Monday, data showed that Hungary’s industrial output
rose by an annual 0.5% in November, well below
analyst forecasts for a 4.3% increase, signaling an
accelerating slowdown in the economy, which is set to worsen
this year.
At the same time, the country’s trade deficit widened
sharply in November, largely due to surging energy imports.
The forint dropped 0.2% to 396.20 to the euro in
morning trade after substantial gains last week amid improving
global sentiment and a large fx bond issue by Hungary. Poland’s
zloty was up 0.2%.
The Czech crown was broadly steady around 24.017
versus the euro.
It has found a slow-but-steady firming path in recent weeks
as sentiment in global and central European markets improved due
to falling gas prices, lifting some worry over a European energy
crunch. It has also been supported by the Czech National Bank,
which has maintained a pledge to intervene to prevent any sharp
weakening as it fights inflation.
Despite some “hawkish” tones in the minutes, markets
generally see stable interest rates ahead for the Czech central
bank and others in central Europe — where tightening started
already in 2021, before hikes by global peers.
A Reuters poll on Friday showed analysts forecast the crown
to weaken back to 24.50 by the end of the year, despite trading
below 24 for the first time since 2011 to begin the year.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing
by Uttaresh.V)
