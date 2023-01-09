This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15, 2023. For more details on what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra/Mozart Requiem

Wednesday Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. (repeats Thursday Jan. 12 at 8 p.m., Saturday Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. and Sunday Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.). Roy Thomson Hall (George Weston Recital Hall on Jan. 15). $95+

Having maxed out Messiah last month, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Toronto Mendelssohn Choir are joining forces again for four performances of Mozart’s Requiem. Also heard are Hildegard von Bingen’s O virtus Sapientiae, Allegri’s Miserere (which young Mozart famously transcribed from memory), plus two instrumental selections, Mozart’s Masonic Funeral Music and Beethoven’s Grosse Fuge. British conductor Michael Francis is in charge; the reputable soloists are soprano Jane Archibald, mezzo-soprano Susan Platts (check out our interview with Susan here), tenor Isaiah Bell and bass-baritone Kevin Deas. Info and tickets here.

RCM/Maxim Vengerov

Sunday Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. Koerner Hall. $65+

The veteran Siberian-born Israeli violinist, appearing with pianist Polina Osetinskaya, is not bringing many surprises to Koerner Hall — Bach’s Sonata BWV 1014 and Beethoven’s “Kreutzer” Sonata are the pillars of the program. Not that this is a disincentive to attendance. The concert is posted as a sellout; however, some rush tickets will be available starting three hours before the curtain. Call the box office at 416-408-0208. Info here.

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.