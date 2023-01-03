ASHEVILLE – As frustrations come to a boil from those in Asheville still without water, and from residents who faced outages for more than a week, the city focused Jan. 3 on what comes next, and how it will ensure the ongoing crisis never happens again.

At a Jan. 3 press conference, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer said City Council will be appointing an independent review committee focused on reviewing the recent water outage. The multi-disciplinary committee will assess infrastructure needs and the city’s crisis response and establish what can be done to prevent future issues, Manheimer said.

This external review will be happening parallel to the city’s own internal “after-action” review.

The committee will include subject matter experts, as well as impacted water customers. Both the city and county will appoint members. Manheimer discussed this collaboration further with the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners at their Jan. 3 meeting.

“Thank you, again, to our community for your patience and support as we work to address this and to conclude restoring service to everyone in our community, and then taking those next steps looking forward to learn how to prevent this from ever happening again and what needs we’re going to have to make that happen,” Manheimer said.

After the press conference, Manheimer told the Citizen Times that she expects City Council will pass a resolution to create the independent committee at its Jan. 10 meeting. She does not anticipate appointments that same night.

Once formed, she hopes for a 30-day after-action report to be produced by the committee and expects them to contract with an outside, expert engineering firm to ensure a “technical, facilitated” process.

From there, she anticipates a 90-day report with a long-term response plan, including infrastructure, communication and crisis communication needs, emergency response gaps and other recommendations.

For the first time since the outages began Dec. 24, the Asheville water outage map shows all areas with water service as restored or “in progress.” None face the dreaded gray stripes that indicated ongoing water service interruption.

Much of this restoration was thanks to the Candler Knob water tank being filled, according to Manheimer, of which “tremendous progress” was made the night of Jan. 2.

But despite these updates, City Manager Debra Campbell said portions of Asheville’s western service area do not have full service, and some residents still face outages or low water pressure.

Asheville Water Resources Director David Melton could not provide an estimate of how many customers were impacted by the outages.

City spokesperson Kim Miller said the morning of Jan. 3, pressure in the western service area continued to increase overnight and into the morning.

This allowed the city to begin refilling the last large storage tank in the Western Buncombe County service area.

Water in the tank must reach acceptable levels before being directed into service area lines and into homes. There is no hard timeline for this process, impacted areas will continue to be updated through AVL alerts.

Areas serviced by this large tank include:

Challedon

Clyde A. Erwin High School area

Mount Carmel

Monte Vista Road and surrounding areas

Dogwood Road and surrounding areas

The western service area where water has been restored remains under a boil water advisory.

Water troubles started when basins in the Mills River Intake “froze over” and the plant stopped producing water Christmas Eve, Melton has said. In addition, the city has pointed to cold temperatures over several back-to-back days that led to leaks, and usage that they characterized as unusually high.

A Dec. 27 update said water disruptions could last up to two more days, but a week later, some residents are still suffering the consequences.

‘No confidence’

“Considering where we were last week, significant progress has been made, mostly in the southern part of the city and county,” City Manager Debra Campbell told assembled reporters Jan. 3 on the fourth floor of the city’s municipal building.

“I want to apologize for a service restoration timeline that we were not able to achieve. We thought we would have service restored by (Dec. 30), and although we made a lot of progress, we were unable to bring back service to all parts of our community.”

Though the tone at the Jan. 3 presser was an apologetic one, estimates of when all water services would be restored sounded eerily similar to past projections: “24-48 hours,” said Melton.

For some area residents, the promises were beginning to feel empty as the days dragged on.

Marika and Dave Sawitke, retirees living in Candler, first noted their water pressure faltering Dec. 25, and even more Dec. 26.

Then water went away completely. Periodically, it would come back on, filling Marika with false hope, before it would be gone again.

When they spoke with the Citizen Times Jan. 3, their water had come back on that afternoon.

“But this happened a couple of other times and then it went away, so … we’re not sure if it’s going to last,” Marika said.

“We have no confidence in it lasting at this point,” Dave agreed.

Feeling forgotten and ignored, several days into the outages, they reached out to numerous area media outlets, local representatives and state elected officials, pleading for someone to listen.

“What we would like is accountability, a future emergency plan and I think David Melton should be fired,” Marika said.

“I told my husband, I can’t take one more day of this. I’m usually pretty easy going. I try not to let things bother me, but I was losing my mind.”

According to a 2022 city salary database compiled by the Citizen Times, Melton was hired by the city in February 2016 and makes $135,688.

Despite frustrations, they said communications with Assistant City Manager Ben Woody were helpful, as was water delivered by councilmember Sage Turner to their neighborhood. Mayor Manheimer, and commissioners Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Martin Moore also responded to their concerns.

They received 12 gallons of potable water from the fire department through the city’s water distribution program, and went to a friend’s place to grab showers, when they could.

Still, Marika said it was a scramble to find drinking water, to do the laundry, the dishes ― taking lukewarm sponge baths standing in the bathtub beside a 5-gallon bucket.

“We’re frustrated,” Dave said. As Buncombe County and Asheville continue to grow, he fears further impacts to infrastructure. “Now that we’ve found the fault, or the crack in the armor of our city water system, I would like to see some sort of action or plan to correct it so it doesn’t happen in the future.”

On Jan. 3, some people, like Fairview resident Christine Weinerth, were heading into day nine with intermittent water out frequent outages.

“I’m OK. A little grungy, but otherwise OK,” Weinerth told the Citizen Times that morning. Weinerth lives in Fairview with her husband and teenage son, just off Charlotte Highway. Their home started experiencing low water pressure on Dec. 26.

She described it as “sporadic,” never knowing what would happen when they turned on the tap.

That morning, she had water for about 15 seconds after she tried the sink. Then it went dry.

“We understand that it’s an unprecedented thing that’s happened, and we’ve been patient,” she said, “But now, at this point, it seems like we haven’t seen any substantial improvement in over a week, and there are people walking distance from my house who have water.”

Weinerth’s home sits at a slightly higher elevation than some of her neighbors, and she theorized that may be impacting the speed at which her water pressure is restored, which the city has said can be a factor.

Though grateful her family was in a position to buy water at the onset of the crisis, “now it’s getting a little frightening.”

“If we had an elderly person living with us, or multiple children, I could understand where people are getting really, really frustrated,” she added. “But we’re hanging in pretty well.”

Like the Sawitke’s, she wonders about the implications for the city’s infrastructure.

“I’m definitely not onboard with folks that are calling for people to resign and that type of thing. I think we do have to be patient, but I do think that this is indicative of a large problem, which is we’re not paying proper attention to our infrastructure,” Weinerth said.

“Nobody thinks that new pump stations or new pipes are sexy, it’s not as sexy as hotels or breweries, but now we’ve got a situation where families are without water, businesses had to close their doors, and that’s really something that needs to be addressed.”

‘Finalizing and completing water restoration’

At the Jan. 3 press conference, Manheimer said the city is “finalizing and completing water restoration to all customers,” though she acknowledged there are still people without water and offered further apology to all residents and businesses impacted.

Most important, she said, is making sure nothing like this “disaster” repeats itself.

“I want to sincerely apologize to people for having to experience a water outage like this, and for those that are still experiencing it, I think it’s unacceptable. And I understand that, and I understand how serious it is. So, that’s first and foremost,” she told the Citizen Times in a phone call that morning.

“What I want to tell folks is that myself and this council and our city administration are taking this very seriously, and we are determined to do a thorough review of what happened and how to ensure that it never happens again.”

Need assistance?

According to a city release, water is available for drinking, personal hygiene, flushing toilets and any other sanitation needs and can be delivered to residents. Water distribution will continue until water is restored to all customers.

People in need of water can call Water Resources Customer Service line at 828-251-1122 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the response team will deliver as much water as needed.

Since the program began, over 2,800 community members in need have been served as of Jan. 3.

Customers can alsoreport an outage through the Water Customer Service at 251-1122, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.