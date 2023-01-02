The world’s most valuable automaker delivered 405,278 vehicles in the last three months of the year, compared with Wall Street expectations of 431,117 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

NEW YORK — Tesla Inc on Monday reported record production and deliveries for fourth-quarter electric vehicles, but it missed Wall Street estimates, burdened by logistics problems, slowing demand, rising interest rates and fears of recession.

The company had delivered 308,600 vehicles in the same period a year earlier.

Among other headwinds for Tesla, analysts have cited demand weakness in the world’s top auto market China, as well as stiff competition from legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and startups such as Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group.

Delivering fewer cars than it makes has been rare for the automaker, which in previous quarters delivered more or similar numbers to the vehicles produced.

In the third quarter, the company deliveries were about 22,000 units fewer than production.

As logistical bottlenecks persisted – an issue CEO Elon Musk had said in October he was working to resolve – Tesla’s fourth quarter deliveries fell about 34,000 vehicles short of production.

Tesla plans to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant, extending the lowered output it began this month into next year, according to a Reuters report, based on a review of an internal schedule.

Tesla’s stock, which did not trade on Monday due to a New Year holiday, fell 65% in 2022, its worst year since going public in 2010. Analysts and retail shareholders feared demand issues stemming from an uncertain economy would dent the company’s target to grow deliveries by 50% annually.

“This was a disappointing delivery number and the bulls will not be happy,” said Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

Tesla said in a separate statement that it plans to host its Investor Day on March 1 and livestream the event from its Gigafactory in Texas when it will discuss longterm plans for expansion and capital allocation.

The automaker also hinted at a “generation 3” platform to show its investors on Investor Day. Musk said in October that Tesla was working on a “next-generation vehicle” which will be cheaper and smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y cars.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Akanksha Khushi; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Matthew Lewis, Howard Goller and Barbara Lewis)