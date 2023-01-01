(Bloomberg) — Ukraine weathered a fusillade of missile and drone strikes on New Year’s Eve that damaged three schools, a kindergarten, and several private houses.

Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner swap on Saturday that saw 140 Ukrainians returned to the country for 82 Russians. Such prisoner swaps have been carried out periodically during the conflict.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy used a New Year’s Eve address to rally his people and celebrate Ukraine’s survival. “We will fight. And when we win, we will hug,” he said.

Article content

On the Ground

Russia launched 31 missile and 12 air strikes on Saturday, as well as more than 70 attacks of multiple-launch rocket system, or MLRS, Ukraine’s general staff reports. Civilian infrastructure was damaged in several areas, including Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine’s military forces said they repelled multiple attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

(All times CET)

Kyiv Mayor Asks Germany for Tanks (9:30 a.m.)

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a guest editorial in Germany’s Bild newspaper.

“We are hoping for more aid in 2023. It will be crucial for Germany to finally deliver Leopard 2 tanks,” Klitschko wrote. “Without this type of tank, it will be very difficult to recapture further territory in Ukraine.” He also thanked Germany for the Iris-T air-defense missile system “that means our civil infrastructure isn’t fully destroyed.”

Turkey, Syria, Russia to Hold New Talks (9 a.m.)

Foreign ministers from Russia, Syria and Turkey will meet in the second half of January after last week holding the highest-level gathering since the Syrian civil war erupted in 2011.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said late on Saturday that he had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss the timing and venue of the next meeting, according to state-run Anadolu news agency.