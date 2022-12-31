ASHEVILLE — Although many of those affected by the Dec. 24 water outage have had water service restored, there are still thousands without water in Western North Carolina, but progress is being made, the City of Asheville reported in a Dec. 31 press conference.

The City of Asheville provided an update at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 in an email and also in a 4 p.m. press conference. David Melton, the Water Director for the City of Asheville, said the City was grateful for residents’ conservation efforts at the late afternoon press conference.

“Those efforts you are taking to conserve water are truly making a difference,” he said.

City officials also thanked Buncombe County Health and Human Services, which reported that all the nursing homes in the county now had water.

Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer also thanked the citizens for being patient and conserving water during the outage.

“I want to thank folks who have reached out to me and members of our staff to let us know whether or not you have water and to ask questions about boil water advisories. That’s been very helpful,” she said. “We also want to thank folks for continuing to conserve water to allow the system to recharge and rebuild the water pressure throughout the system that is necessary so that we can get that pressure back to normal and provide water to all customers.”

Melton said they still didn’t have an exact total of the number of homes affected by the outage. He said large portions of south Asheville now have water, including the Royal Pines area, which was incorrectly reported to have water on Dec. 30 on the City’s website.

“We apologize for that error yesterday that showed on the map that the Royal Pines area had water. It didn’t yesterday, but it does have water now,” Melton said.

Melton didn’t give a specific timeline as to when the entire system will be back online.

“The City of Asheville continues to make progress in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Today community members will continue to see a return of service and improved service as the water distribution system continues to pressurize,” the release emailed by Christy Edwards, the Strategic Communication Manager for the City of Asheville, on Dec. 31 said.

Lower elevations in the south and western portions of Buncombe County are getting water, although there will be fluctuations in water pressure and intermittent loss of water as lines continue to pressurize. The City said the greatest challenge for the western part of Buncombe County will be those residents living in the higher elevations.

“Higher elevations such as Spivey Mountain and Candler Knob will continue to be restored over the next 2-3 days,” the release said.

Factors such as elevation may mean not all customers in these areas receive water at the same time.

Areas where water has been restored are as follows:

South

Ballantree

Park Avenue

The Ramble

Biltmore Park

Royal Pines

Mt. Royal

Brookwood/Weston Rd. Areas

Gerber Village

West

Enka Lake, Youngs Cove

Sand Hill Road and areas along US 19/23

Smokey Park Highway corridor

The City said the Asheville Fire Department staff will continue to deliver water throughout the weekend to those in need.

Starting Dec. 31, residents who are not able to acquire water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The City of Asheville Water Department customer service will be staffed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) to answer calls. Delivery is available for drinking, personal hygiene, flushing toilets and any other sanitation needs, the news release said.

As of noon Dec. 31, over 1,500 requests for water have been filled through the efforts of staff in the Fire Department, Public Works, Development Services Department, Parks and Recreation, Buncombe County Emergency Management andBuncombe County Fire Departments.

“Thanks to the water conservation efforts and for the water being restored, I’m happy to report those requests for water have reduced today,” Asheville Fire Chief Scott Burnette said at the press conference.

All seven YMCA locations that are part of the YMCA of Western North Carolina system are open 4 p.m. Dec. 31 and from 1-5 p.m. Jan. 1 for individuals that do not have water and need to shower. YMCA locations can be found online at YMCAWNC.org.

As customers continue to come on line, experiencing stop and start service is normal, the release said. As the full system gets back up to speed, customers will most likely experience fluctuations in water pressure. The City is asking customers who have water to continue conservation measures. When customers with water reduce use, that keeps more water in the system, which keeps pressure up and helps recharge the entire system faster. That means those without water will have water service restored faster.

Even as water service returns, customers in impacted areas remain under a boil water advisory, the City said in the release. Advisories will be lifted when water quality testing has confirmed no bacteria is present in the water. Customers will receive an AVL Alert when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

This map shows the progress of the water restoration.

There is currently not a need to enact a local State of Emergency because the City of Asheville is operating under the current North Carolina State of Emergency that was enacted on Dec. 20 due to the extreme low temperatures impacting the entire state, the release said. Since this water service interruption was due to the low temperatures, the city is still able to receive assistance from the State, as the State of Emergency will last for 30 days.

Buncombe County also sent out a press release on Dec. 31, updating residents on where both non-potable water and drinking water would be available, starting at 8 a.m. Jan. 1.

The water will be available at three fire stations: West Buncombe, Enka-Candler Station No. 2 and Woodfin Fire Station. Residents seeking non-potable water for flushing toilets must bring their own containers to fill. Non-potable water cannot be used as drinking water.

Residents who need drinking water can also access limited quantities of bottled water. Water is available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., the release said.