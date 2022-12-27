Article content
BUDAPEST — Hungarian equities were
down on Tuesday, underperforming the region as shares in
pharmaceutical company Richter fell after the government imposed
a windfall tax on drug producers late on Friday as it tries to
plug holes in the state budget.
Budapest’s blue chip index was 0.94% lower, while
Richter’s shares plunged 4.15% by 0903 GMT.
The tax will be imposed on net revenues generated in 2022
and 2023 and the country’s largest pharmaceutical company
Richter is expected to be especially hard hit by the new tax.
The company said on Tuesday that it expected extra profit
taxes payable by the company for the year 2022 to be
approximately 28 billion forints ($74.42 million).
Hungary’s forint was 0.32% lower at 401.00 per
euro in thin holiday trade, but still trading in its recent
range between 400 and 405.
“There is a very strong support level between 398 and 400,
we do not expect to rate to significantly break this level,
while there is a short-term resistance level at 405,” brokerage
Equilor wrote.
The currency, central Europe’s worst performer so far in
2022 as it shed near 8%, regained some of its losses after
Hungary struck a deal on funds with the European Union on Dec.
12.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown was flat as data showed
on Tuesday that overall Czech economic sentiment worsened in
December after an uptick in the previous month.
“Domestic consumers are being adversely affected by the
rising cost of living and the associated fall in wages, which is
having an adverse effect on retail trade, while glimmers of
pessimism are also evident in services,” said Radomir Jac,
Generali Investments CEE chief economist.
The Polish zloty slid 0.19% to 4.6540 per euro
while the Romanian leu eased 0.07% to 4.9075 to the
euro.
