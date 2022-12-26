Here’s a list of the most popular Skinnytaste recipes from 2022 – see if your favorite made the list!
Top 25 Most Popular Recipes of 2022
I know you’re always excited when I share this list! These are the most visited recipes created in 2022 according to google analytics. It’s always so interesting to see which recipes become the most popular. Did you favorite recipe make the list?
As we approach the end of 2022, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the past year. It’s been another incredible year sharing my recipes with all of you and getting your feedback. Some trends that stood out this year, air fryer recipes and high protein recipes were all high on the list!
I’m also sharing links to my most popular posts from previous years, so if you are new to Skinnytaste or just want to start cooking more in 2023, these TOP 25 recipes are a great place to start! I never did get around to creating this list in 2018 and I apologize, but the bagel recipe for sure was number ONE! And if you’re new, don’t miss my free weekly meal plans I share every Friday! Lastly, join the Skinnytaste What’s Cooking Community on Facebook for inspiration and dinner ideas to see what everyone else is cooking. As we close out the year, I want to thank you all for your support and for joining us on this journey. Here’s to an even bigger and better 2022
- Top 23 Most Popular Recipe 2021
- Top 25 Most Popular Recipe 2020
- Top 25 Most Popular Recipes 2019
- Top 25 Most Popular Recipes 2017
- Top 25 Most Popular Recipe 2016
- Top 25 Most Popular Recipes 2015
- Top 25 Most Popular Recipes 2014
- Top 25 Most Popular Recipes 2013
- Top 25 Skinny Recipes 2012
- Top 20 Skinnytaste Recipes 2011
- Top 20 Skinnytaste Recipes 2010
Top 25 Skinnytaste Recipes From 2022…
2. Peanut Butter Oatmeal Protein Cookies
5. Sweet Potato Black Bean Bowls
9. Creamy Sausage and Potato Soup
13. Peanut Butter Breakfast Oatmeal Bowl
18. 15- Minute Fish Taco Bowls
19. Chili Lime Air Fryer Salmon
20. Bacon Spinach Breakfast Casserole
21. Blackened Air Fryer Salmon Bites
22. Chicken Taco Poblano Rice Bowls
23. Cajun Fried Rice
24. Blackened Fish with Key Lime Tartar
25. Turkey Meatloaf with Zucchini