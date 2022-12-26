This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

Here’s a list of the most popular Skinnytaste recipes from 2022 – see if your favorite made the list!

Top 25 Most Popular Recipes of 2022

I know you’re always excited when I share this list! These are the most visited recipes created in 2022 according to google analytics. It’s always so interesting to see which recipes become the most popular. Did you favorite recipe make the list?

As we approach the end of 2022, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the past year. It’s been another incredible year sharing my recipes with all of you and getting your feedback. Some trends that stood out this year, air fryer recipes and high protein recipes were all high on the list!

I’m also sharing links to my most popular posts from previous years, so if you are new to Skinnytaste or just want to start cooking more in 2023, these TOP 25 recipes are a great place to start! I never did get around to creating this list in 2018 and I apologize, but the bagel recipe for sure was number ONE! And if you’re new, don’t miss my free weekly meal plans I share every Friday! Lastly, join the Skinnytaste What’s Cooking Community on Facebook for inspiration and dinner ideas to see what everyone else is cooking. As we close out the year, I want to thank you all for your support and for joining us on this journey. Here’s to an even bigger and better 2022

Top 25 Skinnytaste Recipes From 2022…

1. Air Fryer Steak

2. Peanut Butter Oatmeal Protein Cookies

3. Enchilada Turkey Meatloaf

4. Blackened Shrimp and Grits

5. Sweet Potato Black Bean Bowls

6. Giant Zucchini Parmesan

7. Slow Cooker Beef Ragu

8. Tuna Egg Salad

9. Creamy Sausage and Potato Soup

10. Spicy Canned Salmon Bowls

11. Buffalo Chicken Salad

12. Pepperoni Pizza Bites

13. Peanut Butter Breakfast Oatmeal Bowl

14. Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

15. Avocado Quinoa Salad

16. Latin Yellow Rice

17. Air Fryer Popcorn Chicken

18. 15- Minute Fish Taco Bowls

19. Chili Lime Air Fryer Salmon

20. Bacon Spinach Breakfast Casserole

21. Blackened Air Fryer Salmon Bites

22. Chicken Taco Poblano Rice Bowls

23. Cajun Fried Rice

24. Blackened Fish with Key Lime Tartar

25. Turkey Meatloaf with Zucchini