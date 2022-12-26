Early images of the peoples of the Americas produced for European audiences often depicted their subjects wearing little more than a loincloth. The lack of clothes was meant to imply a sense of wildness, inferiority, and lack of sophistication. Unsurprisingly, these pictures were extremely far from the truth: For many Indigenous groups in what is now Latin America, textiles and garments were among the most valuable materials in daily and sacred life. The European invasion set off complex negotiations between cultures for whom textiles and clothing conferred social status, ritual meaning, and political power.
Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America at the Blanton Museum of Art is an expansive exploration of the vital but little-understood roles of fabric and its representations across the Americas during the 17th and 18th centuries featuring more than 70 objects, including elaborately crafted textiles, paintings, sculptures, prints, and furnishings from Bolivia, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela.
Some of the most surprising and fascinating objects on display clearly encapsulate the complicated ways that Indigenous and European traditions cross-pollinated through textiles and accessories. One object, a silver pin called a ttipqui or tupo used to fasten Andean women’s dresses, is carved with a double-headed eagle, which was a major symbol of the Spanish empire. “The woman wearing this was trying to make a statement that she was bicultural, and that she was able to navigate these two systems and codes,” curator Rosario I. Granados explained on a recent exhibition tour.
In another gallery, a large painting made in 18th-century Cusco shows an Indigenous noble dressed in European-style clothing at the foot of a large statue of Our Lady of Bethlehem, which is itself draped in ornate gold and scarlet robes. Posing with his hands together in prayer, the donor signals his adherence to the Catholic faith, a position which likely afforded him some privilege within the Spanish Colonial political structure. Other commentaries on race, class, and gender identities appear in Mexican and Peruvian casta paintings, where women of various castes create textiles through spinning, sewing, and lacemaking.
“When we see the art of the Colonial period, we have to be mindful that these objects were made for an environment that is definitely not an art museum. Rather, they’re part of a ritual experience,” Granados noted. With its intricate weavings, passionate devotional paintings, and glittering period garments, the show provokes a vividness that brings the Colonial era to life for today’s viewers.
Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America continues at the Blanton Museum of Art (200 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, Texas) through January 8, 2023. The exhibition was curated by Rosario I. Granados.
The Latest
Pushing Against the Art World’s Disavowal of Labor
Pittsburgh’s John Kane: Life & Art of an American Workman presents Kane’s experience as a manual laborer as integral to — not separate from — his art.
A View From the Easel
Welcome to the 206th installment of A View From the Easel, a series in which artists reflect on their workspace. In this edition, artists pour paint across folded sheets of paper, regard their studio as an “office,” meticulously craft mosaics, and make small spaces feel limitless. Want to take part? Check out our submission guidelines and share a bit about your studio…
Shot in Zürich, Geneva, Basel, and Lausanne, the visual artist and poet’s new film asks: Whose dreams are we attempting to live?
From February through June, the Amsterdam museum will display 28 works by the Dutch Golden Age master.
The newly discovered Nazca lines depict humans, cats, killer whales, birds, and snakes and date between 100 BCE and 300 CE.
Presented in partnership with Crystal Bridges, this new art history program includes full tuition waivers, generous funding, and a theme-driven curriculum.
Pattern and Flow: A Golden Age of American Decorated Paper, 1960s to 2000s is a feast for the eyes.
Beau Carey and Ian Fishers’ exhibition considers our relationship to the earth, from the top down.
This top-ranked, highly selective graduate program supports its students as they pursue diverse creative practices.
By turns whimsical and poignant, Kalman’s Women Holding Things combines two of her most consistent subjects: women and beloved objects.
Zain Curtis’s works protest anti-LGBTQ+ donation guidelines that date back to the 1980s AIDS crisis.
This January, Singapore’s signature visual arts season kicks off with 10 days of over 130 art experiences including fairs, talks, tours, and more.
For some of us, it’s not exactly news that rich and famous people are connected to other rich and famous people.
Something strange happened when I watched “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with my cat Tuna.