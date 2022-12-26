U.S. stock futures rose Monday night, ahead of the final trading week of 2022.

gained more than 150 points, or 0.5%, as of 11 p.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures

and Nasdaq-100 futures

were also logging solid gains, indicating positive market moves when regular trading resumes Tuesday from the three-day Christmas holiday.

Oil prices rose

as the U.S. Dollar Index

slipped.

Last week, the Dow gained nearly 1%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell for a third straight week.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

rose 176.44 points, or 0.5%, to close at 33,203.93. The S&P 500

gained 22.43 points, or 0.6%, finishing at 3,844.82, for a weekly decline of 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite

closed at 10,497.86, up 6.85 points, or 0.4%. For the week, the Nasdaq fell 1.9%.

Friday marked the start of the so-called Santa Claus rally period — the final five trading days of the calendar year and the first two trading days of the new year. That stretch has, on average, produced gains for stocks, but failure to do so is often read as a negative indicator.

