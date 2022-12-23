This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

This Whipped Feta Dip combines feta cheese, Greek yogurt, lemon, and dill to create a tasty and simple appetizer.

Whipped Feta Dip

With only a handful of ingredients and in just a few minutes, this is a greater- than-the-sum-of-its-parts dip – perfect to have up your sleeve for last-minute hosting or potlucks. The feta whips up light and airy in the food processor, making a refreshing dip for pita bread, chips, or crudites. It’s also great with roasted veggies or as a sandwich spread. More healthy feta cheese recipes are this Greek 7-Layer Dip, Asparagus and Feta Tartlets, and Chopped Feta Salad.

How many calories are in whipped feta dip?

The Greek yogurt in this whipped feta dip lightens it and boosts its protein content. To reduce the calorie count, eat it with fresh vegetables, like carrot sticks, bell pepper strips, and cucumber slices, instead of bread or chips.

What is feta dip made of?

Feta: Look for feta that comes in a block, sometimes packed in brine, rather than pre-crumbled in a carton.

Look for feta that comes in a block, sometimes packed in brine, rather than pre-crumbled in a carton. Lemon: Zest the lemon before juicing it. Use the juice in the dip and the zest for garnish.

Zest the lemon before juicing it. Use the juice in the dip and the zest for garnish. Greek Yogurt: Buy plain low-fat Greek yogurt.

Buy plain low-fat Greek yogurt. Olive Oil: Mix some into the dip and drizzle more on top before serving.

Mix some into the dip and drizzle more on top before serving. Red Pepper Flakes: Sprinkle some red pepper on top, using more or less depending on your heat preference.

Sprinkle some red pepper on top, using more or less depending on your heat preference. Dill: Garnish with fresh dill but feel free to skip it if you prefer. Parsley would also work.

Garnish with fresh dill but feel free to skip it if you prefer. Parsley would also work. Pita Bread or Chips, Crackers, and Veggies for dipping

How to Make Whipped Feta Dip

You can also customize this recipe by adding other ingredients to the dip. For example, you can try adding some chopped sun-dried tomatoes or olives for a different flavor. You can also adjust the amount of lemon juice and dill to taste.

Lemon: Zest the lemon and reserve the zest. Squeeze the juice from half of the lemon into the bowl of your food processor. Mix: Add the yogurt, feta, and olive oil to the appliance and process until smooth and airy. Serve: You can eat it cold or at room temperature. Garnish the dip with olive oil, red pepper flakes, lemon zest, and fresh dill before serving.

Can I make whipped feta dip in advance?

Yes! If you’re hosting a party and want to check some things off your to-do list, make this easy whipped feta dip up to a couple of days in advance. It’ll keep for one week in the fridge. Before serving, add the garnishes and set out veggies and chips on a tray.

