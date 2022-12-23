Article content

TOKYO — A senior Japanese lawmaker said on Friday that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , the world’s largest contract chip maker, is considering building a second plant in Japan in addition to an $8.6 billion dollar facility now under construction.

Yoshihiro Seki, secretary general of a ruling party lawmakers’ group on chip industry strategy, also urged that Japan’s government, which has pledged to provide up to 476 billion yen ($3.6 billion) in subsidies for the first TSMC plant, provide a favorable environment for investment.