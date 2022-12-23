Article content
BUDAPEST — Central European currencies
were little moved on Friday in thin pre-holiday trade, with the
Hungarian forint adding to its gains from the past two weeks and
touching the psychologically important level of 400.
The forint was 0.14% up on the day and trading at
400.30 per euro, supported by a deal between Hungary and the
European Union over funds struck on Dec 12. The currency,
central Europe’s worst performer so far this year, gained near
4% since the agreement.
However, the pandemic recovery funds and cohesion funds
earmarked for Hungary are subject to conditions according to the
deal.
On Thursday the European Commission said that it would hold
back all 22 billion euros of EU cohesion funds until the
government meets conditions related to judiciary independence,
academic freedoms, LGBTQI rights and the asylum system.
The forint was also supported by the central bank’s pledge
on Tuesday to maintain tight monetary conditions for a prolonged
period and to continue to meet foreign currency liquidity needs
to reach market balance related to the energy account, analysts
have said.
The Czech crown added 0.12% to trade at 24.189
versus the common currency, regaining some of its losses from
the previous session.
“The crown came under slight pressure yesterday due to
rising global risk aversion and returned above 24.20,” CSOB Bank
wrote.
“Today’s trading should be quiet, not only due to the empty
macro calendar, but also due to lower pre-Christmas liquidity in
the crown market.”
The Polish zloty was flat, trading at 4.6385 per euro.
“The EUR/PLN exchange rate should concentrate around 4.64.
The mood of stabilization will be supported by the pre-Christmas
period” Bank Millennium said in a note.
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel
Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
