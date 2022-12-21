The IRS failed to audit former President Donald Trump’s federal tax returns for his first two years in the White House, even though an IRS program states the returns are “subject to mandatory review,” a newly released House committee report disclosed.

Trump filed tax returns in 2017 for the prior two tax years. But the IRS did not start audits on the filings until 2019. And the tax agency started its audit on the same day the House Ways and Means Committee sought Trump’s tax returns and related audits, the report said.

Designated agents from the panel discovered only one mandatory audit was started and none completed during Trump’s four years in office.

“Clearly, the mandatory audit program was dormant, at best, during the prior Administration,” the report said.

The IRS did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment. The Department of the Treasury, the IRS’ parent agency, declined to comment.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung blasted Democrats for releasing the former president’s tax information. “This unprecedented leak by lame-duck Democrats is proof they are playing a political game they are losing,” he said. Cheung did not immediately respond Wednesday to messages seeking comment on the delayed audits and congressional questions about tax write-offs.

The findings and other concerns, including the IRS’ ability to handle complex tax returns filed by a president who came to the White House from a network of hundreds of businesses, emerged from the House Ways and Means Committee’s review of six years of Trump’s personal tax returns and some of his business returns, IRS audit records material and related material.

Other highlights of the report released Tuesday night include:

Trump paid $1.1 million in federal income taxes during the first three years of his presidency – and zero in his last year in the White House. He paid no federal taxes in the COVID-19-ravaged year of 2020 because he reported income losses of $4.8 million, according to the report prepared by the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation and released by the Democratic majority on the House Ways and Means Committee.

There were no indications that Trump “took steps to expeditiously and timely resolve outstanding tax issues while in office,” the report said. The audit files showed “continued disagreement with the examination facts” and “efforts to prolong the examinations.”

An internal IRS memo cited “some animosity” between an IRS counsel and one of Trump’s tax attorneys. Although the memo said an IRS manager did not believe the dislike was warranted, it said “animosity between the two does make the examination a little more difficult.”

Another internal IRS memo hinted at potential difficulties in handling one of Trump’s tax filings. Noting the complexity of the return, the memo said that to “do a thorough review of these returns we would need a team much larger than the current team.”

The Ways and Means report and similar analysis by the Joint Committee on Taxation highlighted Trump tax return issues that need more review. They include taking business deductions for what should be personal expenses, claiming deductions for large charitable contributions in cash without documentation, and unusual loan arrangements.

The reports recommended replacing the IRS’ current program for auditing tax returns of American presidents and vice presidents with a new federal law that requires such reviews.

The House Committee on Rules on Wednesday was set to debate a bill to upgrade IRS auditing of presidential tax returns. The proposal was inspired by Trump’s refusal to release his returns until the courts and Congress compelled disclosure. But there’s little time left in Congress’ schedule to enact the change into law before year’s end, when Republicans take narrow control of the House.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, said he was dumbstruck that the IRS hadn’t audited Trump’s taxes while he was president until the committee asked for returns in 2019.

“And that day, they requested the first audit,” Doggett told CNN. “They have yet to complete a single audit of Mr. Trump.”

He said the materials turned over to the committee suggest fertile ground for such an audit.

“Trump claimed tens of millions of dollars in losses and credits without the type of substantiation an ordinary taxpayer would likely provide,” Doggett said in a follow-up statement provided to USA TODAY.

Separately, the Democratic head of a Senate committee that oversees taxation applauded the investigation results of House Democrats.

“First, the IRS was asleep at the wheel, and the presidential audit program is broken,” Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Wednesday, adding that there is “no justification for the failure to conduct the required presidential audits until a congressional inquiry was made.”

“I have additional questions about the extent to which resource issues or fear of political retaliation from the White House contributed to lapses here,” he said.

Wyden pledged to help push proposed legislation through the Senate that would overhaul and codify presidential audit requirements.

