WARSAW/BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint
weakened on Tuesday in thin trade ahead of a central
bank meeting that is likely to result in interest rates being
kept on hold despite soaring inflation.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is expected to leave its
base rate unchanged at 13%, the highest in the European Union,
while inflation is projected at 18.7% next year, more than four
percentage points above 2022 levels.
The bank is due to publish its decision at 1300 GMT.
The forint was 0.63% softer at 405.15 against the euro by
0902 GMT.
“There is very little trade now, before the holidays …
the bigger swings are the result of low liquidity, there is no
news behind this,” said an FX trader in Budapest.
After the interest rate decision the central bank will
announce its latest inflation projections.
“The forint’s rate could be moved primarily by hints about
steps to be expected in the next few months,” brokerage Equilor
wrote.
Long-term government bond yields were 5-6 basis points
higher on Tuesday, tracking core market yields, said one
fixed-income trader in Budapest.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.45%.
The Czech crown was 0.07% weaker at 24.25 to the
euro as traders looked ahead to the Czech national bank’s (CNB)
rate meeting on Wednesday.
The CNB is likely to hold interest rates steady at its final
policy meeting of 2022 and will not begin cutting rates until
the second half of 2023, a Reuters poll showed
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty was 0.11% firmer
against the euro at 4.6855, unmoved by data that showed November
industrial output faring better than expected by analysts.
“The EUR/PLN exchange rate remains within a narrow
fluctuation band and we do not believe that publications on
industrial production or the situation on the labor market
could change this … because the data will not affect the
outlook for monetary policy,” Bank Millennium analysts wrote
before the data was published.
Article content
