GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A kayaker disappeared underwater Dec. 16 in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, authorities said, and a search was underway Dec. 17.

Around 3:40 p.m. Dec. 16, park dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface, a Dec. 17 news release from the park said.

The Sinks is a popular waterfall on the Tennessee side of the park, about 14 miles west of Gatlinburg.

National Park Service rangers, along with emergency personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response Team were on scene searching for the kayaker, the release said. High water level from recent rain was complicating recovery efforts. Little River Road from Metcalf Bottoms to the Townsend Wye was closed to accommodate emergency traffic.

American Medical Response also was assisting the NPS. No further information was available.