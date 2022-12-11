Germany will send more armaments to Ukraine’s armed forces, the country’s new ambassador to Berlin said.

Article content The pledge of more ammunition and weaponry came in a “direct conversation,” Ambassador Oleksiy Makejev told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag in an interview. Ukraine is demanding air defense systems, self-propelled howitzers, anti-aircraft gun tanks and ammunition from Germany. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said more than 1.5 million people in the Odesa region lost power after Russian strikes with Iranian-made drones Saturday night.

Article content (See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.) Key Developments Erdogan Says He’ll Talk With Russia’s Putin on Grains Corridor

Dark Winter in Ukraine, Covid’s Spread in China: Weekend Reads

Wheat Falls a Fifth Week as Black Sea Shipment Prospects Improve

Turkey Won’t Buckle as Sanctions Spat Keeps Oil Flow Halted (All times CET) UK’s Cleverly says Putin Signal for Talks not Sincere (9:30 a.m.) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that Vladimir Putin’s recent comments signaling the possibility of peace talks don’t appear sincere. “I’m not really seeing anything coming from the Russian side that gives me confidence that Vladimir Putin is entering these talks in good faith,” he said in an interview with Sky News. “The wider rhetoric is still confrontational.”

Article content He said that peace talks can’t be a “fig leaf for Russian rearmament and further recruitment of soldiers.” Cleverly also reiterated the UK position that any talks would have to be “real and meaningful” but that Ukraine would have to decide on the terms of any negotiated settlement. Ukraine Set for German Weapons Delivery (7:00 a.m.) Ukraine will take delivery of more German weaponry, the country’s new ambassador to Berlin said in an interview. “In a direct conversation, we were promised we get more weapons and more ammunition,” Ambassador Oleksiy Makejev told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag in an interview. Ukraine is demanding air defense systems, self-propelled howitzers, anti-aircraft gun tanks and ammunition from Germany. In addition, discussions continue over the deliveries of Marder and Leopard tanks, the newspaper reports.

Article content Ukrainian Troops Battle Russian Attacks (6:00 a.m.) Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks in the areas of 11 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, including Bakhmut, according to a daily update from the Ukraine army General Staff. Russian forces launched three missile and 17 air strikes, as well as 60 multiple-launch rocket system attacks. More Than 1.5 Million Lose Power in Odesa Area (10:38 p.m.) More than 1.5 million people were without power in the Odesa area after Russian attacks with Iranian-made drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. “Unfortunately the hits were critical, so it takes more than just a period of time to restore electricity,” he said in his nightly video address “It doesn’t take hours, but a few days. The power system is now, to put it mildly, very far from a normal state.”

Article content Kyiv and eight regions, from Lviv in the west to Sumy in the northeast, have the most widespread blackouts, Zelenskiy said. “Energy facilities are hit almost every day,” he said. Ukraine Urges Red Cross to Help War Prisoners (5:20 p.m.) Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, met with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, in Kyiv. He urged the Red Cross to help ensure the rights of Ukraine’s prisoners of war, to ensure medical help is provided to them and to make every effort that Russians “stop using forceful methods of influence on captured Ukrainians.” Yermak was accompanied by relatives of prisoners of war captured by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, the president’s office said in a statement.

