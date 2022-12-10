ASHEVILLE – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced late Dec. 9 that one of its detention officers was charged with felony hit and run in Yancey County.

Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody by the North Carolina Highway Patrol on the evening of Dec. 9.

The incident involved a personal vehicle, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says that it is “fully cooperating” with the Highway Patrol’s investigation.

Martin was booked at the Yancey County jail Dec. 9 and bonded out sometime early Dec. 10, according to a supervisor at the jail. He had a $25,000 secured bond.

According to a Citizen Times database of county employees, Martin began working as a detention officer in March, with a salary of $50,625.

The announcement comes days after the Sheriff’s Office said that a former detention officer – Lynsie Williams – was being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation. The Sheriff’s Office fired Williams Dec. 2.

In August, Buncombe County deputy Jordan Rhinehart, 26, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired after she drove off the road, hit a tree and flipped her car on Moody Avenue. Rhinehart is next set to appear in court Feb. 9.

This story will be updated.

