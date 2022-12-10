There are so many fantastic things to do in Protaras. While the town is best known for its long, white sandy beaches and resorts, there are lots of other fantastic things to do that don’t involve those beautiful beaches besides.

Explore the ocean, splash around in the water park, or enjoy the famous nightlife of nearby Ayia Napa. The possibilities are almost endless in Protaras.

I spent around 4 months in Cyprus as a digital nomad. If I wanted to relax, enjoy the beach and a few cocktails, Protaras is where I’d choose to go. It’s such a fun and beautiful place.

So, if you’re heading to Cyprus and are wondering what to do in Protaras, read on to find out my favorite things to do in this beautiful area.

Best Things To Do in Protaras

There are so many incredible things to do in Protaras. It’s a tourist destination in its own right, and home to some of the best beaches on the island. It’s also a brilliant base to explore some of the most popular spots around Protaras and across the island.

1. Take the Troodos Village Food and Winery Tour

For foodies, this incredible 1-day village food and winery tour into the Troodos Mountains is one of the best things to do in Protaras.

You’ll get picked up in the morning before heading into the mountains to experience traditional, Cypriot life. You’ll stop at one of my favorite villages in Cyprus, Lefkara, which is famous for its lace-making.

During this day-long tour, you’ll stop in at 5 different workshops and restaurants to try plenty of traditional Cypriot foods including homemade halloumi, village bread, honey, and wine. The day is topped off with a full meze lunch.

It’s a fascinating journey through the foods of Cyprus combined with a tour of the Troodos Mountains – one of the best places to visit near Protaras.

2. Soak up the Sun at Fig Tree Bay

Fig Tree Bay is one of the top attractions in Protaras, if not the whole of Cyprus. It’s one of the most beautiful beaches on the island and is one of my favorite places to visit in Protaras.

Fig Tree Bay is hugely popular with tourists and locals alike. It has soft, golden sand and incredibly clear, blue water. The sea is shallow, so it’s a good option for kids.

There are plenty of loungers for rent, bars, and restaurants offering delicious food and drink options, as well as the chance to try some water sports.

It’s a large, enclosed bay, so there’s plenty of space, although it does get super popular in the peak July and August months, so arrive early to grab your spot on the sand.

It’s one of the best free things to do in Protaras and is everything you imagine a Cypriot beach to be.

3. Join a Snorkelling Tour

The coastline between Protaras and Ayia Napa is some of the most beautiful on the island. The water is crystal clear, the sand is beautiful, and there are lots of caves and coves to explore.

One of the best ways to explore the caves is on this incredible full-day guided snorkeling tour. You’ll get to see the world that lies beneath the sea and the knowledgeable guides will take you to some incredible places along this coastline.

You’ll explore Lovers’ Arch and visit Konnos Beach to see the amazing green sea turtles. The tour provides you with all the equipment you’ll need. It’s one of the best things to do in Protaras and is a great way to see the natural beauty of this part of the island.

4. Take a Boat Trip around Cape Greco

If you prefer to be above the water than under it, then there are some excellent boat trips starting in Protaras which head out to Cape Greco along the same coastline.

You’ll find the various boat trip options at the Protaras pier, where they depart throughout the day.

Most of the boat trips offer the same route, so pick the one that best fits your schedule. You’ll head out to visit Lovers’ Arch as well as the stunning Cape Greco. You’ll stop a few times to jump from the boat and swim to cool off in the amazingly clear waters of Cyprus.

It’s one of the most popular tourist attractions in Protaras Cyprus. It’s always fairly affordable and so it’s a great option for families and groups.

5. Explore Nicosia on a Walking Tour

If you want to learn more about the history of this incredible country and the current division of the island, then a trip to Nicosia is one of the most popular things to do near Protaras.

To fully understand what it’s like to live in the last divided capital city in the world, then book your spot on this fascinating half-day walking tour into the Buffer Zone.

With the help of a hugely knowledgeable local guide, you’ll not only learn what has led to the creation of a buffer zone between the north and south of Cyprus but also what life is like on both sides of the Green Line.

For anyone with an interest in history or wanting to learn more about this amazing island, this day tour to the capital is one of the best things to do in Protaras.

6. Spend the Day at Ayia Napa Water Park

A day trip to Waterworld Ayia Napa is one of the best things to do in Protaras for families. Located just down the coast in nearby Ayia Napa, Waterworld is an ancient-Greece themed park.

It’s packed full of adrenaline rides for adults and older kids, and plenty of smaller slides for the little ones.

It’s one of the most popular Protaras attractions, and it’s an exciting day out. There are food and drink options inside the park which are reasonably priced for a water park, and you can rent loungers and sunbeds if you want to lay and enjoy the sun.

I love a water park and Ayia Napa definitely does not disappoint. It’s a brilliant day out for the whole family and one of the most fun things to do in Protaras.

7. Take the Grape Escape Wine Tour

One of my favorite things to do in Protaras is to escape from the coast and explore the Troodos Mountains. You feel like you’ve been transported into a more authentic area of Cyprus in the stunning landscapes and traditional villages.

This 5-hour tour from Protaras will introduce you to some of the best wineries in Cyprus. You’ll start at a family-run boutique winery where you can try some local produce. You’ll also get to tick off some of the amazing traditional villages in Cyprus as part of this day out.

Whether you love trying new wines or are keen to explore the Troodos Mountains, this day tour from Protaras is an excellent way to see the ‘real’ Cyprus.

8. Paddle the Sea Caves on a Guided Tour

If you want to do some sightseeing in Protaras with a difference, then consider exploring the area in a kayak.

You’ll avoid the crowds and get to see the incredible Cypriot coastline from a whole new perspective. This half-day tour is a lot of fun. You’ll head off for adventure in kayaks, taking in some of the most popular places to see in Protaras as you paddle.

From Lover’s Arch to Cape Greco, you’ll get to explore this from your kayak and away from the crowds. The tour will also take you into some of the fascinating sea caves along the coastline to explore inside.

For me, it is one of the top things to do in Protaras when I’m there. It’s a great opportunity to see the area, get a tan, and work on your fitness all at once.

9. Go on a Hike

If you prefer to stick to dry land, then there are some amazing hiking routes and trails around Protaras.

One of my favorite trails in this area is the Agioi Saranta loop, which takes you inland to visit a church of the same name.

It’s a 10-kilometer loop that starts in Protaras and heads through the forest to the Agioi Saranta Church. From the outside, you’ll be met with a cute, blue, wooden door carved into a cliff.

Inside, you’ll find a unique church carved into the caves, with an impressively decorated interior with a skylight illuminating the space.

It’s a really special place and a true hidden gem. You’ll also enjoy some incredible sunset views from up here, so set off in the late afternoon to avoid the hottest part of the day and to enjoy the sun going down.

10. Take an Introduction to Scuba Diving

If you’ve ever fancied scuba diving, then this superb half-day introduction may be one of the best things to do around Protaras.

The sea is super clear and calm, so it’s an excellent place to give scuba diving a try, and this introductory course is seriously good.

It starts off with a 30-minute classroom lesson on the basics of diving. Then you’ll head to a nearby beach to put the theory into practice in shallow waters. Once you’re ready, you head out to the Blue Bay, where you’ll dive to a maximum of 6 meters.

In Blue Bay, you’ll get to see some of the amazing sea life that thrives below the water in Cyprus. The guides will film you and take photos, so you’ll have some great memorabilia of your first dive to treasure.

If you’re after something more advanced, the same provider has a 3-4 day PADI open water course that you can complete in Protaras.

11. Experience the Famagusta Ghost Town Tour

One of the most fascinating things to see in Protaras is Varosha in Famagusta. This was a hugely popular tourist resort before the Turkish invasion in 1974.

It was abandoned during the invasion and no one has ever been allowed to return, resulting in a perfectly preserved snapshot of life before that date.

On this insightful half-day tour you’ll learn about the invasion, the current situation, and the history of the ghost town. You’ll drive across the border and see the town for yourself. where you can still see washing hung on lines that have been in place since 1974.

It’s a truly remarkable visual representation of the impact of the invasion. This tour also visits the nearby gothic city, where you can explore this beautiful walled city.

You’ll get picked up and dropped off at your hotel in Protaras, and it’s an excellent way to learn more about the recent history of the island, and its impact on this area of Cyprus in particular.

12. Explore the Troodos Mountains on a 4×4 Safari Tour

If you’re looking for an adventure during your trip to this magical island then this incredible day-long 4×4 safari tour is one of the best things to do in Protaras, Cyprus.

This 11-hour extravaganza takes you through the Troodos Mountains in a rugged jeep, allowing you to discover parts of Protaras off the beaten track. As a result, you’ll take in two of the incredible waterfalls hidden within the mountains.

You’ll also stop at three of my favorite villages in Cyprus; Omodos, Lefkara, and Platres. A traditional lunch is included with a drink and plenty of time to explore these beautiful, traditional villages.

Pick-up is available from most hotels in Protaras and this is an amazing way to explore the Troodos Mountains and some of the best villages on the island.

13. Relax on a Catamaran Cruise

Explore Protaras in style in this luxury, adults-only day-long Catamaran cruise around the beautiful Cypriot coast.

This is one of the best things to do in Protaras for couples or groups of friends. You’ll spend the day abroad Mediterraneo III and spend the day swimming, canoeing, and snorkeling in the crystal clear waters near Protaras.

A buffet lunch is served on board together with fresh fruits, and you can enjoy a free bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks throughout the tour.

This 5-hour cruise is a lot of fun and is a beautiful way to see some of the most popular spots in Protaras including the Blue Lagoon and Cape Greco. A fabulous way to spend a day in the Mediterranean.

14. Visit the Church of Profitis Elias

The beautiful church of Profitis Elias is located near Protaras and makes for a lovely walk from Protaras during the early evening.

This cute, traditional church is perched on a ridge overlooking Protaras and the coastline beyond. It’s accessed by 150 steps, so it’s best to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

The church offers incredible views over Protaras and the surrounding countryside. It’s surrounded by a pretty park, which is a nice spot to relax after scaling the steps and exploring the church, and a great place to stop for a picnic.

Profitis Elias Church is one of my favorite things to do in Protaras at night as the church is lit up, and you get a great view up there. You’ll find lots of locals making the trip, and it has a really nice ambiance at the top.

15. Take a Halloumi Making Tour

For me, one of the best ways to understand a country and its traditions is through its food. That’s why I absolutely love this traditional food tour of Cyprus.

This day tour into the Troodos Mountains is run by a group of local Cypriots who have incredible knowledge of the traditions and customs of Cyprus. You’ll be taken to a cheese-making workshop to learn how to make one of Cyprus’ most famous exports – halloumi cheese.

After this, you’ll get to try some local cheese and then head into more mountain villages to try other local products such as olive oil, honey, traditional sweets, wine, and more. You’ll also visit the magnificent village of Lefkara, which has a famous silk-making heritage.

This excellent day tour is one of the best ways to explore the traditional side of Cyprus with a great guide and is a lovely way to meet some very friendly locals. Highly recommended.

Quick Travel Itineraries For Protaras

If you want to make the most of your time in beautiful Protaras then I have put together some suggested itineraries for you.

1 Day in Protaras Itinerary

If you’re only in Protaras for a day, then I suggest taking either a boat trip from Protaras Pier or a half-day kayaking tour. This will allow you to see some of the most famous attractions in Protaras; Lover’s Arch and Cape Greco.

Take your tour in the morning and spend the afternoon at Fig Tree Bay. When you have a beach this beautiful on your doorstep, why would you want to be anywhere else?

2-3 Days in Protaras Itinerary

With a few more days in Protaras, you’ll have the chance to experience even more of what Protaras has to offer.

Combine the 1-day itinerary above with a day trip on a food and winery tour into the heart of the Troodos Mountain, depending on your preference.

This will give you a chance to experience both the best of the coast and the best of inland, with some delicious food and drink thrown in.

If you’d prefer to stick closer to Protaras, you could swap the food and drink tour with a trip down the coast to the fun Ayia Napa water park.

1 Week in Protaras Itinerary

A full week in Protaras will give you the opportunity to tick off a few more of the best things to do in Protaras listed above.

You could combine the two itineraries above with a day on the water and at Fig Tree Bay, a day at the water park, and a day touring the best food and drink in the Troodos Mountains.

After those three days, you’ll still leave plenty of time to go further afield. I highly recommend heading to Nicosia. Here you can take the amazing Buffer Zone walking tour, which is a real eye-opener and shows the reality of living on a divided island.

If you want to make the most of the sun, add in the half-day catamaran cruise, which is the ultimate in relaxation. All food and drinks are included, and you’ll stop at various spots for cooling dips in the amazing waters here.

Take an evening stroll up to Profitis Elias Church for a beautiful sunset view back over the city and the coastline.

Where to Stay in Protaras

These are a few recommended neighborhoods in Protaras for tourists.

Fig Tree Bay – Best for Nightlife

Fig Tree Bay is undoubtedly the most popular place to stay in Protaras. It’s renowned for its beautiful beach, and it’s within easy reach of all the best things to do in Protaras.

There are lots of hotels and apartments lining the coast here, and it’s a top place to base yourself for a holiday in Protaras. You’ll be right in amongst the action, with many of the best bars and restaurants also along this strip.

If you’re looking for somewhere to stay, Pallini Court is an excellent option. The apartments are highly recommended, only 50 meters from Fig Tree Bay, and have an on-site pool, restaurant, and garden.

Paralimni – Best for Families

Just outside of the heart of Protaras is the much quieter and more authentic village of Paralimni.

This is a fantastic place to base yourself if you’re a family looking for larger accommodation, or if you just want to escape the noise and crowds of the Fig Tree Bay Area. It’s only 10 minutes from the coast by car, and there are regular buses between Paralimni and Protaras.

This stunning 3-bedroom villa with its own pool and sea views is a magical place for a family stay in Paralimni.

Pernera Beach – Best for Couples

If you still want to be by the coast, but you don’t fancy staying in the middle of the Protaras ‘strip’ then Pernera Beach is somewhere to consider.

It’s less than 10 minutes from Fig Tree Bay by car, and there are regular buses between the two places. Alternatively, Pernera Beach itself is beautiful and has plenty of bars and restaurants to keep you entertained.

This lovely 2-bed apartment has sea views, is only 300 meters from Pernera Beach, and has access to a pool on site. It’s an excellent place to be based to explore the best things to do in Protaras.

Best Restaurants in Protaras

Don’t miss these great places to eat in Protaras.

Folio

I LOVE this restaurant on the main strip by Fig Tree Bay beach. Folio serves a range of different cuisine, but what stands out is the pasta and sushi. Both are super fresh and tasty, and it’s really quite affordable for the standard of food. The fettuccine is my favorite.

Hippocampus

Hippocampus is one of the best places to go in Protaras for brunch. Not only is it really affordable, but the menu is fantastic, and the portions are huge, so make sure you go with an appetite. It also serves fantastic cocktails, so check out Hippocampus at happy hour too.

Marcello’s Restaurant

For incredible Italian food, head to Marcello’s. It’s along the main strip and is actually part of the Sunrise Hotel. It’s located right next to the entrance.

It serves authentic Italian cuisine using fresh ingredients. I’ve eaten here a couple of times and I can recommend the arancini balls to start, and the wood-fired pizzas.

Vangelis Tavern

For local Greek-Cypriot food, Vangelis is a fantastic option. I always go for the meze because it’s my favorite, and it is excellent here. I love tasting lots of different dishes. The setting is lovely, but it does get super busy in the height of summer, so make sure you book in advance.

Andama Corner

Andama is an international food restaurant, so the menu is very diverse. The food has been very tasty and affordable each time I’ve visited.

They have a lovely little vegan menu which includes vegan dolmades (vine leaves) and other meze dishes along with burgers and spaghetti dishes. The seafood platter here is also spectacular.

Getting To Protaras

The nearest airport to Protaras is Larnaca which is 65 kilometers away and will take around 45 minutes to reach.

Hiring a car in Cyprus is straightforward and can be collected from Larnaca airport. Having your own transport also gives you the freedom to explore surrounding cities such as Nicosia and Ayia Napa.

Alternatively, you can arrange a private transfer from Larnaca to Protaras or there are various public buses that run from Larnaca airport to Protaras. You can find more details of these on the Cyprus by Bus website. Tickets will cost around €5 per person.

Once in Protaras, you can reach a lot of the highlights on foot. The center of Protaras, the main bars and restaurants, and Fig Tree Bay are all within walking distance. Alternatively, cars and scooters are readily available. You can flag down private taxis at any time from anywhere along the main strip.

Alternatively, check Cyprus by Bus for details of the public buses from Protaras to neighboring towns and cities. For example, the 101 bus runs between Protaras and Ayia Napa and stops at Ayia Napa water park.

Things To Do in Protaras: FAQs

Here are some answers to commonly asked questions about visiting Protaras.

What is Protaras known for? Protaras is best known for the incredible Fig Tree Bay, one of the most beautiful beaches in Cyprus. It has crystal-clear water and some of the softest sand on the island. When is the best time to visit Protaras? The best time to visit Protaras is either side of the peak season, July and August. So travel in May-June or September-October for the best prices and good weather. Is Protaras worth visiting? Absolutely. Protaras is home to some of the most beautiful coastline in Cyprus. It also has a great choice of bars, restaurants, and accommodations, and is well-connected to many of the best things to do in Cyprus. How many days should I spend in Protaras? Ideally, you want at least 2-3 days in Protaras to be able to see some of the best things to do in Protaras, but I recommend staying at least a week. It’s a coastal, Mediterranean tourist destination after all, so there’s so much to do that you could stay for several weeks and still not get bored. Is Protaras safe? Protaras is very safe. The main center of Protaras is very close together, with the main beaches and the main strip of bars and restaurants centrally located, so you don’t have to wander far. That said, Cyprus is a very safe island overall and I’ve never felt unsafe there, even on my own after dark. What is the most popular thing to do in Protaras? The most popular thing to do in Protaras is probably to spend the day at the famous Fig Tree Bay. After that, the boat trips from Protaras Pier are very popular and take in some of the nearby highlights like Cape Greco and Lovers’ Arch. What is the best beach in Protaras? Although there are various, incredible beaches in Cyprus, Fig Tree Bay is absolutely the best beach in Protaras, if not the whole of Cyprus. What foods should I try in Protaras? Local, Cypriot food is delicious, and the best way to try this is with a meze. This consists of various small plates of food that can be shared between a large group. You’ll never go hungry with a meze. As Protaras is on the coast, I highly recommend a fish meze.

In Closing

I hope this helps you plan what to see and do in Protaras. It’s so much more than a seaside resort. There are so many incredible beaches, boat trips, and opportunities to explore nature in the surrounding areas, and it’s a fantastic place to learn a little about Cyprus’ history and culture.

