The respondents — Rogers and Shaw — commenced their closing arguments by telling the tribunal that the only way to resolve the Commissioner’s hard line demand of a full block of the merger is to dismiss his application. The Competition Bureau has sought a “full block” of the original deal while the telecom companies argued for an assessment of a revised transaction that would see the divestiture of Shaw’s Freedom Mobile.

The two telecommunications companies are riding on Quebecor Inc. subsidiary Vidéotron‘s $2.85 billion purchase of Freedom Mobile to allay concerns about reduced competition stemming from the merger.

“At the start of trial, the Commissioner said this case is ‘a watershed moment for wireless competition in Canada.’ He was right about that, but wrong in the result,” lawyers for the telcos said.

“The Commissioner has not come close to proving the Transaction is likely to prevent or lessen competition substantially in the British Columbia and Alberta wireless markets,” they continued.

In its final argument, the Bureau said the proposed divestiture of Freedom Mobile would create an “unprecedented relationship of dependence” between Rogers, a “Big 3” competitor and Vidéotron, a much smaller regional player without a track record in Western Canada.