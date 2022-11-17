Art Basel Hong Kong has announced the 171 exhibitors from 32 countries and territories that will take part in its 2023 edition, slated to take place March 23–March 25, 2023, with two VIP preview days beginning March 21, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The 171 exhibitors represents a 24 percent increase from the 130 galleries that showed at the 2022 edition, though it is still significantly smaller than the more than 240 enterprises that took part in the 2019 iteration of the fair.

In addition to announcing the exhibitor list, the fair has also made a major change to its leadership, which itself comes just a week after Art Basel’s newly appointed CEO, Noah Horowitz, took the reins on November 7. While its longtime leader Adeline Ooi will retain her role as Art Basel’s Asia director, she will focus more on “steering the strategic development of Art Basel’s initiatives in Asia,” in particular across the region.

The fair’s new leader will be Angelle Siyang-Le, who will take the title of Art Basel Hong Kong director, a newly created position. For the past 10 years, Siyang-Le has served as Art Basel’s regional head of gallery relations for Asia and head of development for Greater China.

“Together with my colleagues and the broader Art Basel community, I look forward to further strengthening the show’s position as Asia’s premier fair,” Siyang-Le said in a statement. “Likewise, I am excited to work closely with the city’s vibrant cultural community to reinforce Hong Kong’s position as a leading cultural hub.”

The news comes just days after two fairs in mainland China—Art021 and West Bund Art & Design Fair both in Shanghai—shuttered early over Covid concerns. The former fair was closed after one security guard tested positive for Covid, which seems par-for-the-course given China’s well-known Zero-Covid policy.

The fair’s release, however, notes that the 2023 edition will be “the first edition to take place since Hong Kong lifted the mandatory hotel quarantine,” meaning that the fair will have more international participation from galleries, and likewise expects to have a more international attendance than it had at its 2021 and 2022 editions.

As is typical with Art Basel fairs, several of the world’s most blue-chip galleries, both internationally and within Asia specifically, have signed up for the fair. They include the megas—Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner—alongside other top-tier galleries like Massimo De Carlo, Xavier Hufkens, Taka Ishii, David Kordansky Gallery, Pearl Lam Galleries, Lehmann Maupin, LGDR, Kamel Mennour, Victoria Miro, Perrotin, PKM Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube.

Additionally, a number of galleries will again participate for the first time since the pandemic, like Cardi Gallery, Galerie Max Hetzler, Simon Lee Gallery, Petzel, Timothy Taylor, and Waddington Custot, as well as 21 exhibitors taking part in the Hong Kong edition for the first time, like Monique Meloche, Jan Kaps, Venus Over Manhattan, Denny Dimin Gallery, In Lieu, and SMAC Art Gallery.

Over two-thirds of the exhibitors currently maintain at least one exhibition space in the Asia-Pacific region, with 32 galleries having spaces in Hong Kong. Among the local enterprises that will be represented are 10 Chancery Lane Gallery, de Sarthe, Empty Gallery, and Ora-Ora.

In addition to the main galleries section, the fair will also include Insights, a section comprising 19 galleries focused on presentations of artists based in Asia, and Discoveries, devoted to 22 emerging galleries. Details for the fair’s other sections—Encounters, Kabinett, Film, and Conversations—will be announced at a later date.

Art Basel’s next fair opens later this month in Miami Beach, which will convene the most exhibitors ever, at 283, for its 20th anniversary edition.

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

Gallery Name Exhibition Spaces 10 Chancery Lane Gallery Hong Kong 47 Canal New York A Thousand Plateaus Art Space Chengdu Alisan Fine Arts Hong Kong Sabrina Amrani Madrid Anomaly Tokyo Antenna Space Shanghai Arario Gallery Shanghai, Seoul, Cheonan Alfonso Artiaco Naples Aye Gallery Beijing Balice Hertling Paris Gallery Baton Seoul Beijing Commune Beijing Blindspot Gallery Hong Kong Ben Brown Fine Arts Hong Kong, London, Palm Beach Cardi Gallery Milan, London Carlos/Ishikawa London Galería Cayón Madrid, Manila, Menorca Ceysson & Bénétière Lyon, Paris, Saint-Étienne, Koerich, New York, Geneva Yumiko Chiba Associates Tokyo Galleria Continua San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana, Rome, São Paulo, Paris, Dubai Massimo De Carlo Paris, Hong Kong, Milan, London, Beijing de Sarthe Hong Kong Dirimart Istanbul Don Gallery Shanghai Galerie du Monde Hong Kong Galerie Eigen + Art Berlin, Leipzig Empty Gallery Hong Kong Gallery Exit Hong Kong Fost Gallery Singapore Stephen Friedman Gallery London Gagosian Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, Saanen, London, Los Angeles, New York Galerie Christophe Gaillard Paris Gajah Gallery Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Singapore François Ghebaly Los Angeles, New York Grotto Fine Art Hong Kong Hakgojae Gallery Seoul Hanart TZ Gallery Hong Kong Hauser & Wirth Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, Somerset, Zurich, Gstaad, St. Moritz, Monaco, Menorca Herald St London Galerie Max Hetzler Paris, Berlin, London, Marfa High Art Arles, Paris Hive Center for Contemporary Art Beijing Xavier Hufkens Brussels Ink Studio Beijing, Seattle Taka Ishii Gallery Tokyo, Hong Kong Johyun Gallery Busan, Seoul Kaikai Kiki Gallery Tokyo Jan Kaps Cologne Karma New York Kasmin New York Tina Keng Gallery Taipei Kiang Malingue Hong Kong Richard Koh Fine Art Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles, New York Tomio Koyama Gallery Tokyo Kukje Gallery Seoul, Busan Kwai Fung Hin Art Gallery Hong Kong Pearl Lam Galleries Hong Kong, Shanghai Simon Lee Gallery Hong Kong, London Leeahn Gallery Seoul, Daegu Lehmann Maupin Seoul, London, New York LGDR Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York Liang Gallery Taipei Lin & Lin Gallery Taipei, Beijing Loevenbruck Paris Luhring Augustine New York MadeIn Gallery Shanghai Magician Space Beijing Mayoral Paris, Barcelona Mazzoleni Turin, London Fergus McCaffrey New York, Tokyo, Saint Barthélemy Galerie Greta Meert Brussels Galerie Urs Meile Beijing, Lucerne kamel mennour Paris Meyer Riegger Basel, Berlin, Karlsruhe Mind Set Art Center Taipei Victoria Miro London Misako & Rosen Brussels, Tokyo Galerie Mitterrand Paris Mizuma Art Gallery Tokyo, Singapore, New York mor charpentier Bogotá, Paris Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder Vienna Helly Nahmad Gallery London London Nanzuka Tokyo Taro Nasu Tokyo neugerriemschneider Berlin Anna Ning Fine Art Hong Kong One and J. Gallery Seoul Ora-Ora Hong Kong Ota Fine Arts Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo Pace Gallery Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London, East Hampton, Los Angeles, New York, Palm Beach, Palo Alto Peres Projects Berlin, Seoul, Milan Perrotin Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, Dubai, New York, Las Vegas Petzel New York Pi Artworks Istanbul, London PKM Gallery Seoul Platform China Beijing Polígrafa Obra Gràfica Barcelona Proyectos Monclova Mexico City Almine Rech Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York ROH Projects Jakarta Thaddaeus Ropac Salzburg, Paris, Seoul, London Rossi & Rossi Hong Kong SCAI The Bathhouse Tokyo ShanghART Gallery Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore Shibunkaku Kyoto Misa Shin Gallery Tokyo ShugoArts Tokyo Sies + Höke Düsseldorf Soka Art Beijing, Tainan, Taipei Star Gallery Beijing STPI Singapore Take Ninagawa Tokyo Tang Contemporary Art Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul Timothy Taylor London, New York TKG⁺ Taipei Tokyo Gallery + BTAP Tokyo, Beijing Vadehra Art Gallery New Delhi Venus Over Manhattan New York Vitamin Creative Space Guangzhou, Beijing Waddington Custot London White Cube Hong Kong, London White Space Beijing Galerie Jocelyn Wolff Paris Yavuz Gallery Sydney, Singapore Zeno X Gallery Antwerp Zilberman Gallery Berlin, Istanbul David Zwirner New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong

Insights

Name Exhibition Spaces Artists Asia Art Center Taipei, Beijing Che Chuang, Shaw Hwei Dong Lucie Chang Fine Arts Hong Kong anothermountainman (Stanley Wong) Denny Dimin Gallery New York, Hong Kong Amir H. Fallah Flowers Gallery Hong Kong, London Jakkai Siributr Yoshiaki Inoue Gallery Osaka Toshio Shibata Kosaku Kanechika Tokyo Takuro Kuwata Gallery Kogure Tokyo Takahiro Yamamoto Leo Gallery Shanghai, Hong Kong Mou Huan, Shiau Jon Jen Mizoe Art Gallery Fukuoka, Tokyo Gyoji Nomiyama Kotaro Nukaga Tokyo Mako Idemitsu, Tomona Matsukawa Pifo Gallery Beijing Wu Jian’an rin art association Takasaki Shigeyuki Cho Takuro Someya Contemporary Art Tokyo Kenjiro Okazaki, Yoshishige Saito Gallery Vazieux Paris Chuang Che Axel Vervoordt Gallery Wijnegem, Hong Kong Yuko Nasaka Wooson Daegu Chang-Hong Ahn Yiri Arts Taipei Shih Yung-chun YOD Gallery Osaka, Tokyo Susumu Koshimizu Yutaka Kikutake Tokyo Norimichi Hirakawa, Yuko Mohri

Discoveries