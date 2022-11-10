Article content
WARSAW — The Polish zloty
was the worst performer in central and eastern Europe on
Thursday as a central bank decision to leave rates on hold
despite surging inflation put pressure on the region’s most
liquid currency.
Faced with the dual threat of high inflation and slowing
growth, economists had been split on whether the National Bank
of Poland (NBP) would opt for a small hike or leave rates on
hold. A small majority of those polled by Reuters expected a
25-basis-point hike.
On Wednesday, the bank left its main rate at 6.75%.
“Leaving NBP interest rates unchanged… put pressure on the
zloty, as some market participants expected the MPC to return to
further monetary policy tightening,” PKO BP said in a note.
At 0905 GMT, the zloty was 0.39% weaker against the euro at
4.7250. The yield on benchmark 10-year bonds fell 24
basis points to 7.463%, the lowest level in a month.
Investors’ attention now turns to the NBP governor’s press
conference. Adam Glapinski is due to speak at 1400 GMT.
“The final scale of the zloty depreciation will depend on
the tone of the message from the NBP governor and the possible
confirmation of the end of the rate hike cycle,” PKO BP said.
The Czech crown softened 0.19% against the euro to
24.356 after a lower-than-expected inflation reading.
Czech prices unexpectedly fell 1.4% month-on-month in
October, the statistics office said, reducing the year-on-year
inflation rate to 15.1%, after a reading of 18.0% in September.
After sharp rate hikes since 2021, the Czech National Bank
kept its base rate at 7.00% a week ago for a third straight
meeting.
The Hungarian forint was 0.06% weaker at 402.75.
Warsaw and Budapest’s main stock indices
were down 1.41% and % respectively, but in Prague the PX index
rose 0.44%.
The index was boosted by Czech utility CEZ, which
rose 1.5% after the company lifted its full-year earnings
outlook.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
