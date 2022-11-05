Recap: Lucy Inman Interview
Judge Lucy Inman is running for election to the North Carolina Supreme Court. Retired Justice Robert F. Orr interviewed Judge Inman about the campaign on Oct. 3. Apart from the election, Judge Inman also spoke about her life, career, opinions on partisan state judicial elections and more.
The Campaign
Judge Inman has run in two previous elections: one for the North Carolina Court of Appeals in 2014, the other for the state Supreme Court in 2020. Judicial elections were run on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014, before being changed to nonpartisan elections from 2018 onward. The party affiliation of each candidate is printed on the ballot in partisan elections.
Judge Inman is a Democrat but has not emphasized her party in the campaign. She advocated for a deemphasis of partisan qualities for candidates in judicial elections.
“What I do is emphasize my experience as a Superior Court judge, having presided in the trials that we’re reviewing in the Court of Appeals and ultimately at the State Supreme Court,” Judge Inman said. “[I] try to emphasize my skills and my experience that I think will contribute to our state’s highest court, that are not partisan qualities.”
Judge Inman is an ardent defender of nonpartisan judicial elections. Part of what led her to run for the Court of Appeals in 2014 was that judicial elections were nonpartisan.
“I’m a lifelong Democrat, but I had not been very involved with partisan politics,” Judge Inman said. “At that time [in 2014], elections were nonpartisan which was really attractive to me.”
Then, when Judge Inman ran in a partisan race for the state Supreme Court in 2020, she lost in the general election. She explained how her defeat was influenced by the significant changes caused by the shift from nonpartisan to partisan judicial elections in 2018.
“Partisan labels on judicial candidates do change the nature of the campaigns,” Judge Inman affirmed. “They change the nature of voters’ perception of candidates.”
One grievance Judge Inman has with partisan elections is that she lost backing from many Republican voters who had favored her in the 2014 election.
“The frustrating thing to me is, when these races were nonpartisan a lot more Republicans supported me,” Judge Inman said. “When they became partisan, it’s like asking someone to cheat on their spouse.”
The other change Judge Inman had to adapt to in her 2020 election was the COVID-19 pandemic, and how social distancing shaped the campaign.
“We had a pandemic, so I was unable to go out and see as many people as I would have liked,” Judge Inman said. “Even the risk of going out and having contact with people became a partisan, polarized issue in 2020.”
Judge Inman has numerous issues with partisan judicial elections. One point she raised is that partisanship runs counter to the value of impartiality a judge is expected to uphold in court.
“[Partisan elections] are so incongruent with what judges need to do, which is to leave politics at the courthouse steps,” Judge Inman said.
However, Judge Inman noted that the staying power incumbents previously had in nonpartisan judicial elections has been lost in partisan elections. This difference influenced her decision to run for the state Supreme Court.
“Changing our judicial elections from nonpartisan to partisan has, in my view, really diminished the advantage of incumbency,” Judge Inman said. “I have seen more turnover in our appellate courts in the last several years since the elections became partisan than I had seen in twice the number of years beforehand.”
Judge Inman does not take a partisan approach to her campaign. She argued that a campaign which is not overtly partisan makes the most sense now, in consideration of a growing decrease of partisan affiliation among voters in North Carolina.
“Now that, I believe, unaffiliated voters may be the largest voter group in the state, it really doesn’t make sense in my view to focus on any one partisan group,” Judge Inman said.
Before her election to the Court of Appeals, Judge Inman applied for an appointment to the position of special superior court judge. She was rejected many times before being appointed by Governor Bev Perdue in 2010. Judge Inman described the position as traveling to fill trial court vacancies.
“Instead of being elected to a specific district and sitting in that district for six months at a time, I would go to whatever counties a judge was need in,” Judge Inman said. “[Sometimes] the judge who was assigned there was sick that week, or the judge had a conflict of interest and couldn’t hear a case.”
Transitioning from the Superior Court to the Court of Appeals in 2015, Judge Inman noticed between these offices more than a few dissimilarities. For one, trial court judges are required to make rulings without delay, which is contrasted with the leisure appellate judges are allowed in making their decisions.
“Trial judges have to make rulings immediately on objections during the trial – they have to think on their feet,” Judge Inman said. “Appellate judges have more time to review what’s happening in the trial court.”
The other major difference between being a Superior Court judge and an appellate court judge is that trial court judges make decisions about specific cases, whereas the Court of Appeals make decisions about decisions made in trial court. Therefore, much of the appellate judge’s job involves reconstruction of what happened in the trial court.
“[On the Court of Appeals] you have to imagine what’s happening in the context of the trail court, because you’re just reading it on the page,” Judge Inman said. “There’s a lot more reading at the Court of Appeals. We don’t see witnesses, we don’t see jurors.”
Judge Inman noted that Court of Appeals judges must take into consideration how their decisions will affect a significant number of people, which trial court judges do not have to worry about when making decisions.
“When a trial court makes a decision, it just affects the parties in the trial court,” Judge Inman said. “But at the Court of Appeals, those decisions become a binding precedent on the Court of Appeals and all the trial judges, so you have to really be careful about how you write decisions.”
Comparing the Court of Appeals with the Supreme Court, Judge Inman held that the most notable difference is the workload.
“The Court of Appeals is an error-correcting court,” Judge Inman said. “We handle a high volume of cases. The Supreme Court handles a fewer number of cases, and they’re more complex.”
More About Judge Inman
Judge Inman grew up in Raleigh. Her father was a reporter and editor for a newspaper, and her mother was a writer and therapist. She graduated from North Carolina State University in 1984. She worked at the Raleigh Times as a newspaper reporter, then went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she graduated with her law degree in 1990.
After graduate school, Judge Inman worked as a clerk for former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Exum. She then met her husband, Billy Warden, and they moved to California in 1992.
Judge Inman practiced law in Los Angeles and worked on a diverse range of cases. She and her husband returned to North Carolina in 2000, where she practiced law until being appointed to Special Superior Court Judge in 2010.