Mini Bagel Dogs, or Everything Bagel Pigs in a Blanket, make a great game day appetizer or kid-friendly after- school snack!

Everything Bagel Pigs in a Blanket

Pigs in a Blanket are a party favorite. This Mini Bagel Dog recipe is my Skinnytaste spinoff, made lighter and healthier by substituting turkey dogs and my Greek yogurt bagel dough recipe. Topped with everything bagel seasoning, these mini kid-friendly dogs are sure to fly off the plate! More fun snacks using bagel dough are these Stuffed Bagel Balls, Pepperoni Pizza Bites, and Pizza Sausage Rolls.

Pigs in a Blanket Ingredients

Bagel Dough: All-purpose, whole wheat, or gluten-free flour, baking powder, salt, and nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Hot Dogs: I use Applegate Naturals turkey hot dogs cut in half.

Egg: Brush the top of the dough with a beaten egg white.

Everything Bagel Seasoning: Sprinkle the blend on top of the dough.

How to Make Mini Bagel Dogs

Prep: Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper. If you use parchment, spray it with oil so the dough doesn’t stick.

Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper. If you use parchment, spray it with oil so the dough doesn’t stick. Bagel Dough: Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the yogurt until the dough looks like small crumbles.

Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the yogurt until the dough looks like small crumbles. Knead the dough on a work surface lightly dusted with flour. You want it to be smooth and tacky, not sticky – no dough should be stuck on your hands when you’re done.

the dough on a work surface lightly dusted with flour. You want it to be smooth and tacky, not sticky – no dough should be stuck on your hands when you’re done. Make the Pigs in the Blanket: Divide the dough into 16 balls. Press a ball flat and then roll it into a 4.5-inch oval. Wrap it around a hot dog half and place it on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Divide the dough into 16 balls. Press a ball flat and then roll it into a 4.5-inch oval. Wrap it around a hot dog half and place it on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough. Finishing Touches: Brush each bagel dog with the egg wash and sprinkle with seasoning.

Brush each bagel dog with the egg wash and sprinkle with seasoning. Bake for 25 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

How to Freeze Bagel Dogs

Leftovers can stay in the refrigerator for three days, or you can freeze them for about three months. Reheat from frozen in the microwave or air fryer.

Pigs in a Blanket Variations:

Sausage: Feel free to swap hot dogs for your favorite turkey or chicken sausage.

Feel free to swap hot dogs for your favorite turkey or chicken sausage. Cheese : Sprinkle shredded cheddar on top of the hot dog.

: Sprinkle shredded cheddar on top of the hot dog. Seasoning: If you don’t have everything bagel, you can use sesame and poppy seeds or whatever spices you like.

If you don’t have everything bagel, you can use sesame and poppy seeds or whatever spices you like. Sauce: Serve with mustard and ketchup for dipping.

More Appetizer Recipes You’ll Love:

