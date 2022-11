Article content

LONDON — Hundreds of workers at Heathrow airport in London will walk out in the run-up to the soccer World Cup finals this month over demands for better pay, a British union said on Friday.

Unite said 700 workers, who are involved in ground-handling, airside transport and cargo and are employed by Dnata and Menzies at Heathrow, will strike for three days starting from Nov. 18. (Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)