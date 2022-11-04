COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn‘s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again.

Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.

On Nov. 3, with a long line of people waiting down an aisle and looping around the back of the room in Polk County traffic court, Cawthorn was nowhere to be seen.

His attorney, Gabrielle Valentine with Rutherfordton-based Farmer and Morris Law, requested a continuation earlier in the morning before court started, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Stone-Erdman said. Because Valentine is representing Cawthorn by waiver, he will not personally have to appear in court, Stone-Erdman said.

The Henderson County Republican got the speeding ticket in January when a trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said he was driving at nearly 90 mph on U.S. 74, going 87 in a 70-mph zone.

Under North Carolina law, a “person who drives a vehicle on a highway at a speed that is either more than 15 mph more than the speed limit established by law for the highway where the offense occurred or over 80 mph is guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor.”

The Citizen Times previously reported that Cawthorn received three traffic charges in fewer than five months.

In Cleveland County, he was pulled over on March 3 after his truck twice crossed the centerline, according to a trooper’s dash camera video obtained by the Citizen Times through a public records request. Cawthorn was charged with driving while license revoked. His license was invalidated because of an out-of-state ticket, according to the trooper. His next court date for that misdemeanor is Dec. 12, according to an online court calendar.

On Oct. 18, 2021, in Buncombe County, a Highway Patrol trooper ticketed Cawthorn and said that he was driving 89 mph in a 65 mph zone. In court, Cawthorn consented to a finding of responsibility for improper equipment. He paid $266 in fines and fees.

The congressman is also facing a misdemeanor charge in Mecklenburg County after police say that he brought a loaded gun to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. That charge is scheduled to go to court in January.

Valentine did not respond to a request for comment on Nov. 3. A message was left with her office. Blake Harp, a spokesperson for Cawthorn, also did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Cawthorn appears to have conceded that he speeded. In a May 4 Twitter video where he responded to critical reporting that he mostly dubbed “fake news,” the congressman admitted that “this one was an actual mistake” in reference to traffic charges, though it is not clear from the video which specific incident he is referring to.

The new court date for the Polk County speeding charge is scheduled for Feb. 2, according to an online court calendar.

Ryan Oehrli covers public safety for the Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com or 828-232-5907.