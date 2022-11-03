Incentives aim to keep pace with U.S. Inflation Reduction Act Photo by Brian Thompson / The Expositor/Postmedia News

Article content Ottawa has proposed new tax credits for investments made in clean technology and hydrogen in its fall economic statement with the aim to keep pace with the financial supports provided to manufacturers in the United States through the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Under clean technology, it proposed a tax credit of up to 30 per cent of capital costs for investments made in electricity generation systems, such as small modular nuclear reactors and systems that depend on wind, water and solar, in storage such as batteries, in low-carbon heat equipment and in industrial zero-emission vehicles used in mining or construction.

By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of FP Energy will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content

Article content The credit will be available from the first day of next year’s federal budget and will end in 2035. Investment in the production of clean hydrogen could lead to a tax credit of at least 40 per cent. Work on the level of support needed for production and the appropriate carbon intensity tiers is underway, the statement said. The tax credit would be available as of the day of Budget 2023 and will be phased out after 2030.

Advertisement 3 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “With major investment tax credits for clean technology and clean hydrogen, we will make it more attractive for businesses to invest in Canada to produce the energy that will power a net-zero global economy,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a prepared statement. Ottawa has also said that companies will need to meet labour conditions that include paying wages based on market conditions and ensuring training opportunities for workers to be eligible for the highest level of the tax credits. This “new approach” to tax credits, was “long overdue” and “entirely reasonable,” Freeland said in a press conference on Thursday. The tax credits have been announced a day after representatives from the Canadian automotive, steel and manufacturing sectors warned that the IRA will pour billions into the American manufacturing sector over the next few years and could trigger a flight of investment capital south of the border, as well as result in fewer manufacturing jobs.

Advertisement 4 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The bill, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives in August, has little to do with inflation but will result in dramatic changes to the American economy in service of the country’s climate goals through a mix of tax incentives, grants and loan guarantees aimed at boosting clean energy and clean transportation. The IRA also offers a US$7,500 subsidy meant to encourage the production of electric vehicles in North America, which will benefit Canada. But the act offers “enormous financial supports to firms that locate their production in the United States — from electric vehicle battery production, to hydrogen, to biofuels, and beyond” and “without new measures to keep pace … Canada risks being left behind,” the fall economic statement said.

Advertisement 5 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Share this article in your social network