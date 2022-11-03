ASHEVILLE – In July 2021, lawyers representing property owners along Asheville’s transit corridors told the the city’s Planning Board that a new rezoning project, called the Urban Centers Initiative, which looks to encourage denser development, mixed uses and walkability in those areas, would cause undue hardship to those land owners impacted by the rezoning.

“What the city wants is laudable, but it’s not realistic,” Attorney Wyatt Stevens, who was representing Ingles Markets and other landowners, said at that meeting. “It may well not be legal, what they are trying to force (on) private property owners.”

But months after Phase II of the project was approved Jan. 11, project lead Vaidila Satvika said there have been no complaints by landowners. Instead, Satvika said the city’s Department of Planning and Urban Design is seeing interest, though no formal development applications, in the district.

Previous reporting:Asheville public hearing: 100+ acres on South Tunnel Road pedestrian-friendly rezoning

“We have actively looked at sites with developers and worked with them to help them understand what they need to do and how a plan that they’ve shown us would need to be adjusted,” Satvika said. “It seems like there’s activity taking place to make that code viable for current projects that are in sort of draft mode right now.”

On Merrimon Avenue, in one of the areas covered by the Urban Place Form Code District, five adjacent lots including the current location of Sav-Mor sold for a combined $6 million. Whatever buyers Grace Plaza Holdings LLC, plan to do with the land, Satvika said, it will have to conform to the new zoning codes. Grace Plaza Holdings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Existing buildings and any applications submitted before an area was rezoned do not have to comply with the new standards. It will be new developments or significant remodeling that slowly change the district into what the city envisions, according to past Citizen Times reporting.

More:After Pinners Cove rezoning voted down, developer tries different route: 269 homes

More:Report: Regional real estate market strong despite slowdowns, ‘sensational’ headlines

Wyatt said he has “not been engaged by Ingles or other similarly situated entities to file litigation against the city regarding the Urban Centers initiative.” Ingles did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Urban Centers Initiative came as a result of the city’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan, which Satvika said prioritized accommodating growth in three main areas: downtown, innovation areas like the River Arts District and transportation corridors. The idea, he said, is to move transportation corridors away from car dependence, which requires huge parking lots and low density, and to dense mixed-use developments that promote walkability.

More:10 miles of Asheville greenway completed with new RAD section open near New Belgium

More:Asheville seeks solutions for ‘missing middle housing’: townhomes, duplexes, multiplexes

“People, I think, associate quality of life with walkability because people want to be able to get around more on foot wherever they are. We also have climate goals of getting people out of cars, especially on shorter trips,” Satvika said.

Form code districts go beyond the simple requirements typical city districts have, like setbacks and density requirements, by establishing a specific “form” that is sought after, he said. The city has two other form-based zoning districts: one along Haywood Road and another in the River Arts District.

Phase I rezoning, adopted by City Council on Sept. 28, 2021, along with the Urban Place Form Code District, included four “nodes” of property on Tunnel Road, South Tunnel Road, Bleachery Boulevard and Merrimon Avenue. Each was identified on the City’s Future Land Use Map as Urban Centers. Phase II included around 122 acres of property next to the Asheville Mall on South Tunnel Road.

More:Who is running in Asheville, Buncombe? Candidate list, election dates; voting started

More:Meet the 6 candidates running for Asheville City Council. Who should get your vote?

More:Why should Manheimer or Roney get your vote for Asheville mayor? Here’s what they say

Satvika would not speculate on how long it may take for these areas to fully transform, but while the rezoned areas have yet to see much change, he said just one big development could change that.

“As the code and as these places become more sought after, I think we will see more progress happen,” Satvika said. “We are hopeful that once the first project is implemented and people see how it works and how it is better than the other districts, I’m hopeful that may be a bit of a springboard to have other developers realize that there’s a benefit there, not just for the public good of walkability and safety and these broader city goals, but the bottom line as well.”

Dense, walkable areas with a variety of mixed-use housing options were common before cars came to dominate planning and zoning ideas, Satvika said, and these areas are typically safer and more pedestrian friendly. While he does not have any specific timeline on when, Satvika said the city would eventually look to rezone other areas of the city identified by the Comprehensive Plan as Urban Centers.

Christian Smith is the general assignment reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Questions or comments? Contact him at RCSmith@gannett.com or 828-274-2222.