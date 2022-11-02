The desire to stay away from previous jobs was enough for Austin and Sarah McCombie to find a way to play music during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bluegrass duo, known as Chatham Rabbits, played outdoor shows in almost 200 neighborhoods across North Carolina as venues were shuttered.

“Mine and Sarah’s biggest fear is going back to our corporate jobs. We’ve made up our minds that we are going to do whatever it takes to make Chatham Rabbits a success,” Austin said in an email interview. “When the pandemic hit, we were blindsided. However, I knew there had to be a way to keep playing music. We tried the livestream route and it just wasn’t cutting it for us.

Asheville live music best bets:A McDonald’s-Black Sabbath mashup for Halloween, more

“One night around a socially distanced campfire hang with our friends, I was brainstorming with my buddy and the idea of modeling a show like a food truck came to mind. Basically, we would get permission from a neighborhood and show up with everything we needed to perform for people while they sat on their front porches. Then, we could pack it up and do it over and over again. During the pandemic, we played in different 194 neighborhoods in North Carolina.”

Now, though, Chatham Rabbits has returned to performing in music venues and will play at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 at The Grey Eagle.

The show will celebrate the release of the duo’s album, “If You See Me Riding By,” which was released in June. The couple played several shows in the summer for the official release and are now playing in the western part of North Carolina and in South Carolina. Sarah said the plan is to perform all 10 songs during the local set.

“This is very much a pandemic record — a true reflection of our experience during 2020,” Sarah said. “That year affected us so much and I think you can really sense that in the songwriting and the tone of the album. We wrote all of the songs in 2020 and recorded it in early 2021 at Bedtown Studio — our dear friend’s lake house studio in Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia. Because we recorded the album prior to the COVID vaccine and there was still a lot of fear around getting sick, we recorded the base of the album with a super tiny team of folks, and then, once we were able to record more safely, we put the finishing touches on it at Betty’s (Sylvan Esso’s studio) in Chapel Hill.”

Orange Peel:20 years of Orange Peel, helping put Asheville on the US music map

Austin and Sarah were recently featured on a television series titled “On the Road with Chatham Rabbits” on PBS-NC. The show featured their lives off the road, too, which includes living and working on a farm.

Sarah said that balancing touring and farming is like riding a bike, “constantly shifting our weight from one area in our life to the other, just like pedaling down the road on two wheels.

“We find so much inspiration in our land, animals, and the family farm we’re attempting to bring back to life,” she added. “But I will definitely say that we have to be intentional about making dedicated time for our music: both writing and rehearsal. It’s super easy for the farm to be all-consuming because there’s always something to fix, mow or feed, but ultimately, we have to pivot back to our music.”

“We also can’t walk about the farm without talking about the people that help us keep everything rolling while we’re on the road,” Austin said. “Sarah’s family is close by which is amazing and we are fortunate to have several farm sitters that take care of everything when we’re gone. And we lease our pastures to the folks at Bravo Steaks so they help us with the big pasture management projects. It’s a beautiful ecosystem.”

Canadian indie rockers play Orange Peel

Alvvays (pronounced “always”) is a Canadian indie pop band that recently released its third album, “Blue Rev,” in early October.

The quintet, led by singer Molly Rankin, is touring to support the album and will play at 8 p.m. on Nov. 9 at The Orange Peel.

Two singles, “Easy On Your Own?” and “Pharmacist,” have been released off the new record.

Revivalists play Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

The Revivalists may be best known for its 2015 single, “Wish I Knew You,” but there are plenty of other charting singles in the group’s setlist.

“Wish I Knew You” spent nine weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and introduced the band to plenty of new fans.

The group, which will play at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, released “Take Good Care” in 2018 and had two singles – “All My Friends” and “Change” – hit No. 1 on Adult Album Alternative charts.

The opener for the show is Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael, who has released several singles and EPs during her short music career.