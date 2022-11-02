If you’re heading to Newquay, Cornwall, and are in need of accommodation, this comprehensive guide to the best Airbnbs in the area is all you need. Newquay is the UK’s premier surfing spot and beach vacation destination.

There are lots of great options for accommodation in Newquay and below you’ll find some of the most beautiful Newquay Airbnbs available to book.

I’ve been holidaying (and surfing) in Cornwall since I was a youngster and Newquay is one of my favorite places to catch some waves and enjoy the great nightlife, coastal walks, and activities on the water.

Fistral Bay is home to a world-class surfing beach, many top bars, pubs, restaurants and more. So, whether you’re looking for a cozy fisherman’s cottage, luxury apartment or beachfront property, you’ll find all of this and more in this guide to Newquay Airbnbs.

You’re sure to find the perfect property to remember your stay in Cornwall.

15 Best Airbnbs in Newquay

Below you’ll find a fantastic selection of Newquay accommodation options for families, couples, first-timers, and more.

Whether you want to be in the heart of the town around all the shops, bars, and restaurants, or are looking for somewhere a little quieter, this post has you covered.

1. Huer’s Lookout

This gorgeous top-floor apartment overlooking Newquay Harbour and Towan beach is one of the best Airbnbs in Newquay Cornwall thanks to its incredible sea views. The property is located between Fistral beach and the town so both the coast and convenience are within a couple of minute’s walking distance.

This Airbnb in Newquay has two bedrooms and two bathrooms so is ideal for families or groups of friends as it sleeps four. The space occupies the top floor of an old Victorian house with large skylights looking out to sea.

The apartment comes with a fully equipped kitchen, double and twin rooms, dining area, breakfast bar, and bathrooms with bath and walk-in shower.

It’s just a four-minute walk to one of the best pubs in Newquay, the Red Lion which has a great menu and a wide selection of Cornish beers, ciders, and wines.

2. Blue Ocean Apartments

This stylish penthouse apartment is an Airbnb in Newquay not to be missed. It features a hot tub (a double jacuzzi spa bath to be precise) and is situated less than a minute’s walk from Great Western and Tolcarne beaches.

The property comes with two double bedrooms, one of which can be switched to three single beds sleeping five in total.

The jacuzzi comes with temperature control and built-in radio and LED lights for the ultimate in relaxation, making it a great option for couples.

There’s a kitchen complete with a dishwasher and all the utensils needed to cook and enjoy the stylish dining area. There’s a dedicated workspace and WiFi throughout the property so this penthouse is also a great option for digital nomads.

The price is fantastic given the enviable location, modern decor, and hot tub.

3. The Rocks

The Rocks is a one-bedroom, first-floor apartment overlooking the Great Western beach. This bright and airy home is tastefully decorated with lots of plants and wooden fixtures. There are floor-to-ceiling windows that show off fantastic views of the beach.

This bright and airy Newquay Airbnb is just a stone’s throw from the beach and has some fantastic bars and restaurants on its doorstep such as the Lost Brewing Co’s Cafe and Craft Beer Bar.

You won’t find a more central location with all of Newquay’s top beaches, dining options, and nightlife so close by.

The property comes with an open-plan kitchen and living room, a double bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and a balcony overlooking the ocean.

4. Old Fisherman’s Cottage

This gorgeous Cornish fisherman’s cottage is the perfect romantic getaway for couples. The property is located in a prime position next to the harbor, and between Fistral beach and the town center.

Everything you could possibly need is right on the doorstep (including the above-mentioned Red Lion pub, shops, and restaurants). Fistral and Towan beaches are just a few minute’s walk in either direction.

The property sleeps two and comes with a downstairs open-plan kitchen and living area, and an upstairs double bedroom and bathroom.

This former fisherman’s residence has been recently redecorated to a high standard but retains that rustic, Cornish charm.

5. Tolcarne Beach Family Home

This spacious three-bedroom home sleeps up to eight people (six comfortably) so is perfect for larger families and groups of friends.

The property is located on a quiet residential street but just minute’s from Tolcarne beach, the town center, and all the shops and amenities Newquay has to offer.

This great Newquay Airbnb comes with a large open-plan living area and an outside dining area perfect for entertaining on balmy Cornish summer evenings.

There’s an outdoor shower for hosing down after the beach (a great addition if you have kids), and also has parking for up to four cars.

The lounge comes with large bay windows so there’s plenty of natural light during the day. There is a large kitchen with everything needed to cook, and a large dining table that seats eight comfortably.

6. The Jailhouse

This quirky Airbnb in Newquay is housed in an old police station (thus the name) and has recently been renovated and refurbished to a very high standard.

You’ll find a state-of-the-art kitchen with everything you need, a large open-plan living area, and two double bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom.

The house is just 500 feet from the beach and has everything on its doorstep including shops, bars, cafes, and restaurants.

The property sleeps four people and includes WiFi throughout, a 42″ HD TV, and patio doors leading to a private courtyard. The property comes with two private parking spaces.

7. Two Onshore

This luxury two-bedroom apartment benefits from two bathrooms, a double bedroom with a super king-size bed and en-suite, a twin room, and an open-plan living area.

Guests here can enjoy the outside patio with unparalleled views across Towan beach and a central location in the heart of Newquay.

The town center is just a two-minute walk from this home away from home so everything you could possibly need is right on the doorstep. There’s a fully equipped kitchen with all you need for cooking and entertaining, and a beautiful oak floor with underneath heating.

The private outside terrace has an outdoor tap so you can hose down after visiting the beach (which is only a one-minute walk from the property) and an outside dining table and chairs for those perfect Cornwall evenings.

8. Eco Holiday Home

This fabulous Newquay Airbnb and eco home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is located just minutes from both Lusty Glaze and Tolcarne beaches, and a short walk from the town center.

It features a bright and spacious open-plan living area and benefits from a private garden with outdoor seating and gas barbeque available for guests to use.

With space for up to six people and such a fantastic location, this is one of the best Newquay Airbnbs for large families and groups of friends. This carbon-neutral eco-home comes with a parking space and charging for an electric vehicle.

9. Fistral Beach Apartment

This bright and airy one-bedroom apartment is five minutes from Fistral beach and Newquay town center. The property sleeps three people (four if you have small children as there’s a sofabed) and is a great option for families and couples.

This excellent Airbnb in Newquay comes with a full kitchen, TV, and WiFi and has a small backyard.

All of Newquay’s shops, pubs, and restaurants are an easy walk away; if you’re looking for a great beachside location, this is it.

10. Fistral Sands Beachside Flat

This cozy one-bedroom apartment close to Fistral bay sleeps two people and is perfect for couples and those intending to spend time by the sea. From the back of the property, you’ll have views over Fistral beach, and from the front, views of the town and Towan beach.

The space comes with everything you’ll need for a comfortable stay including a kingsize bedroom with beach views, a large modern bathroom, and a kitchenette with a coffee machine.

With everything you need just a five-minute walk away including restaurants, shops, and more, this beautiful Newquay Airbnb is a great place to make the most of your Cornwall vacation.

11. Mediterranean-style Apartment

This gorgeous Fistral beach apartment comes with two bedrooms and sleeps up to four people. The open-plan apartment has a sun terrace and incredible ocean views. There are two large double bedrooms and a modern bathroom with a walk-in shower.

The apartment comes with a fully fitted kitchen, brand-new furnishings, and a parking space. This Newquay Airbnb is in a quiet residential area just a few minutes’ walk from the beach and the town center.

12. Blue View

This wonderful Airbnb in Newquay is dog friendly and is located in a quiet suburb of Pentire, just a five-minute walk from Fistral beach and the center of town.

The property comes with a large double bedroom, a modern bathroom, a private garden, and a communal pool.

The open-plan kitchen and living room overlook the pool so this makes a great family option with plenty to do in and around the property. Blue View comes with its own parking space and sleeps up to four people.

13. 5-Bed House in Crantock

This huge Airbnb near Newquay is located in the village of Crantock a ten-minute drive from the town and a few minutes’ walk from beautiful Crantock beach. The property sleeps up to 11 guests so is a great option for groups of friends or large families.

The master bedroom has an en-suite and another bathroom downstairs. The lounge has an open fire and views of the village. The home comes with a massive garden with a seating area and is dog-friendly.

Crantock village lies on the River Gannel which separates it from Newquay, so, if you’re looking for somewhere to relax with a couple of rustic pubs, a community shop, and a great beach, this is a great option.

14. Bijou Bolt Hole

This cozy one-bedroom apartment in the Newquay suburb of Porth is the perfect place for lone travelers or digital nomads as it sleeps only one person but comes with a garden, a dedicated workspace, and WiFi.

Newquay town center is one mile away and Porth beach is just a few minutes’ walk from the apartment. There’s a small kitchenette with fridge, microwave, and kettle and a bathroom with shower.

I know where I’m going to stay on my next trip to Newquay.

15. Jam First

This brand-new condo in a quiet neighborhood near Lusty Glaze beach sleeps two people with a double bedroom featuring a super kingsize bed and en-suite wetroom. The place is ideal for couples and is just a short walk to the beach and ten minutes from Newquay’s local shops, pubs, and restaurants.

The apartment comes with two private parking spaces and an outside decked area perfect for summer al-fresco dining (there’s also a fully fitted kitchen with free tea, coffee sugar, and milk).

There’s a dedicated workspace and WiFi throughout so this is another great option for digital nomads.

Best Areas to Stay in Newquay

Here’s a breakdown of the best areas and neighborhoods to stay in for tourists.

Newquay Town Center

The town center is the perfect place to stay if you want to be in the heart of the action. Here you’ll find all the shops, bars, and restaurants you need to make the most out of your stay, and there are at least three beaches within easy walking distance (Fistral, Towan, and Great Western).

Be sure to check out the Sailor’s Arms, which is a pub and restaurant during the day (with beach views) that turns into a nightclub after dark. You’ll also find the eponymous Aussie hangout, the Walkabout, which is a great place to grab a bite to eat and sink a few beers.

Newquay, Lusty Glaze, and Porth beaches can also be walked to in under an hour or are just a couple of minute’s drive away. In addition to the many accommodation options, you’ll also find a large selection of supermarkets, pubs, and activities such as Pirate’s Quest Adventure Golf.

Fistral Beach

If like most people you’ve come to Newquay to hit the waves or spend idyllic days down at the beach, then staying around Fistral makes perfect sense. An Airbnb in Newquay by Fistral beach means you can step onto the sand before the crowds, and drink in the gorgeous bay views in the evening.

There are lots of great bars and restaurants around Fistral such as the Fish House, Fistral Beach Bar, and the Sea Spray – a gorgeous little cafe set into the cliffside, perfect for breakfast and lunch. Fistral also benefits from some of the best sunsets in Cornwall as it dips into the Atlantic over the bay.

Pentire

Pentire is a clifftop headland overlooking Fistral beach and a great option for those that want to be away from the busy town center, but still within easy reach (it can be walked in 20 to 25 minutes).

Here, you’ll find some exclusive Newquay accommodation options offering some of the best views (and sunsets) in Cornwall. Pentire has its fair share of bars and restaurants so you don’t need to go all the way into town for food or a drink in the evening.

The Sixty Bistro, Dune Restaurant, and the Lenwick Lodge are all great places to grab a bite to eat or a drink overlooking the bay. Pentire also forms part of the southwest coast path with some great walks and hiking. Be sure to take a walk to the Pentire headland for gorgeous clifftop views.

Lusty Glaze and Porth

Lusty Glaze is a beach within the Porth suburb a mile or so northeast of central Newquay. There are two great beaches (Porth and Lusty Glaze) that are a little less crowded than the main Newquay beaches of Towan and Fistral, so this is a great option for families.

There’s so much to do around Lusty Glaze and Porth; from spending time at the beaches to walking the coast path or relaxing at many of the bars and restaurants such as the Watermark Brasserie and Bar right on the beach.

This is where you’ll find many of Newquay’s vacation homes thanks to the proximity to the beaches and central Newquay, as well as the stunning waterfront views. If you’re looking for an Airbnb in Newquay then Lusty Glaze is a great option.

In Conclusion

Now you know about the best Newquay Airbnbs, which one will you choose? Whether you want to be next to the beach, in the center of town, or in a romantic clifftop cottage, there’s something for all kinds of travelers in lively Newquay.

With so much to see and do on this stretch of the north Cornish coastline, it really is one of the best vacation destinations in the UK, and a place I return to over and over.

Cornwall also benefits from a mild climate and some of the best weather in the UK, however, on the off chance that it does rain, check out this guide of things to do in Newquay in the rain.

