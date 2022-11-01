Article content LONDON — Ocado, the British online supermarket and technology group, has entered South Korea, one of the most mature e-commerce markets in the world, through a partnership deal with Lotte Shopping, the companies said on Tuesday. Shares in Ocado soared 34% by 0917 GMT, paring 2022 losses to 63%, after Ocado and Lotte said they would develop a network of robotic warehouses, or Customer Fulfilment Centres (CFCs) as Ocado calls them, across South Korea to expand Lotte’s online grocery business.

Lotte, South Korea's second largest grocer, becomes Ocado's 12th partner across 10 countries. Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said the deal ranked in the top tier of its partnership agreements after deals in the United Kingdom, the United States and Japan. "It's a very significant market for us to move into," he told reporters. Six CFCs are planned by 2028, with the first scheduled to go live in 2025. Ocado's in-store fulfillment technology will also be rolled out across Lotte stores from 2024. Fees to be paid by Lotte to Ocado are similar to those agreed with its other international partners, which include Kroger Co in the U.S., Aeon in Japan and Casino in France. Lotte will pay certain fees upfront and during the development phase, then ongoing fees linked to both sales achieved and installed capacity.