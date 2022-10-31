ASHEVILLE – An 84-townhouse development from Georgia-based Trilogy Investment Co. could be coming to Arden, if approved at the Nov. 9 Buncombe County Board of Adjustment meeting.

Site plans show 84 townhouses in 16 structures over 8 acres of land off Christ School Road, from which the project takes its name. Christ School Townhomes will also have a community clubhouse, swimming pool, playground, dog park and walking trails, and each townhouse will have its own one-car garage and driveway. Thirteen extra parking spaces will be scattered throughout the development, plans show.

“Our mission is to address the critical undersupply of safe, quality and attainable housing that millions of Americans are faced with today,” said John Boniface, Senior Vice President of Development and Construction at Trilogy. “This crisis is magnified in Asheville/Buncombe County, and we have a focused team identifying appropriate properties to develop our communities.”

Boniface expects the application to pass the Board of Adjustments, he said, because the project fits both the technical requirements and the general vision of Buncombe County. If the project passes the board, construction will likely begin within twelve months, Boniface said.

Trilogy recently got the go-ahead on four other projects in Buncombe, including a 120-townhouse project approved by Board of Adjustments on Oct. 12 and a 72-townhouse development approved by Asheville City Council on Oct. 11. According to its website, Trilogy has 358 lots under development in North Carolina.

“We know that this is only the beginning of the solution to Asheville’s housing shortage, and we will continue to pursue appropriate opportunities to further meet the need,” Boniface said.

The parcels that make up what may become Christ School Townhomes, 33 Christ School Road, 31 Christ School Road, 99999 Sumter St. and 26 Pinner Ranch Drive, are zoned R-3 residential, according to the project’s application. In this zone, the development is allowed up to 96 units, but only 84 are slated. The project’s traffic impact, which is a sticking point for many developments, was found as not substantial enough to warrant any road changes, according to a traffic impact study.

Other changes to the zoning ordinance were requested by the developer, however. The application requests interior setbacks reduced from 7 feet to 0 feet to allow the townhouses to attach, minimum lot sizes reduced from 6,000 square feet to 794 to subdivide lots, distances between buildings reduced from 20 feet to 15 feet and parking spaces reduced from 168 off-street spaces to 84.

Townhouses are a good median between home ownership and apartments, which makes it ideal for Asheville’s expensive housing market, Boniface said.

“Our communities offer an equivalent home ownership lifestyle without the inherent burdens that come with traditional home ownership. The flexibility and freedom of lifestyle that our communities provide coupled with our intentional design facilitating experiences and relationship builds true community that our residents prioritize. This differentiates our product from every other traditional offering in the housing market,” he said.

Another townhouse development, a 40-unit project near Weaverville, also goes to the Board of Adjustments on Nov. 9 after being pushed back from October’s meeting.

Board of Adjustment meetings are quasi-judicial, and board members decide how laws apply to an application, obtain evidence and review ordinance standards. Board members may not take subjective observations or personal preferences into account when making a decision about project applications, they should only look at facts, sworn testimony and laws.

The Board of Adjustment meets at noon at 200 College St. in the Board of Commissioners Chambers.

Christian Smith is the general assignment reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Questions or comments? Contact him at RCSmith@gannett.com or 828-274-2222.