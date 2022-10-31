Article content
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday
he would be the chief executive officer of Twitter, the social
Article content
company he recently acquired for $44 billion.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D’Silva)
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday
he would be the chief executive officer of Twitter, the social
company he recently acquired for $44 billion.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D’Silva)
Our Editorial Board curates the content on WPVMFM.ORG.