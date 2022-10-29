Within this guide, I’ll share with you the best 15 Airbnb accommodations in Penzance, Cornwall. You’ll find a great selection of charming Cornish cottages, converted lofts, waterfront properties, and central townhouses in this picturesque part of the UK.

Penzance is the westernmost town on the mainland British Isles and an excellent holiday destination. This charming harbor town is packed with fun and interesting things to do from nearby beaches to museums, castles, and a fine selection of pubs and restaurants.

I’ve been visiting Cornwall since childhood and love exploring the wild coastline, sandy beaches, and small fishing towns. Penzance is perfectly situated for exploring some of Cornwall’s best attractions from the stunning clifftop Minack Theatre to St. Michael’s Mount, the Eden Project, and much more.

So, let’s dive right in and look at some of the best places to stay in Penzance, Cornwall.

15 Best Airbnbs in Penzance

Below you’ll find a great selection of Penzance Airbnbs in the heart of the town and a few excellent options nearby. From cozy to luxury and everything in between, you’ll be sure to find the perfect accommodation in Penzance.

Whether you want to stay in the heart of the action in Penzance town center, by the waterfront, or you’re looking for something a little more relaxing like a fisherman’s cottage in a tranquil Cornish village, you’ll find the perfect place for your stay.

1. Chancery Mews

This modern townhouse in a quiet, but central part of Penzance is perfect for small families or couples. The shops, restaurants, Jubilee Pool, harbor, and seafront are all just a short walk away.

This Penzance Airbnb comes with a fully fitted kitchen, two bathrooms, a spacious living area, and an outside courtyard with a dining table perfect for al fresco dining on warm Cornwall evenings.

The space is decorated to a high standard with wooden flooring, interesting artwork on the walls, and everything you could possibly need for your stay including a bath and shower, WiFi, and a 40″ HD television.

2. Belgravia Loft

This cozy loft apartment is just a 15-minute walk from the center of town, the harbor, and Jubilee Pool. The apartment comes with one double bedroom, a bathroom with a bath and shower, a kitchenette, and sweeping 180-degree views of Mounts Bay.

This Airbnb in Penzance offers discounts of up to 40% for weekly and monthly stays making it an excellent option for those wanting to spend more time exploring Cornwall. It’s also a great option for digital nomads as WiFi is included throughout the property.

3. The Quarterdeck

This stylish harbourside apartment in an old wharf building is in a fantastic location overlooking the harbor, Mounts Bay, and the lighthouse. The apartment is located in the heart of Penzance just a minute’s walk from the main shopping area.

The property sleeps two with a cozy double bedroom with exposed beams, a modern bathroom with shower, and a fully equipped kitchen. There’s a private parking space so hiring a car to explore the surrounding coastline is a great option.

The property is in an excellent location with coastal walks right on the doorstep. Take a stroll from the front door for the chance to spot seals, dolphins, and basking sharks if you’re lucky.

4. Central Apartment

This centrally located one-bedroom apartment sleeps three and is located on a pedestrian shopping street in the heart of Penzance.

The spacious apartment comes with a double bedroom, modern bathroom, fully-fitted kitchen, and living area. As it’s on a pedestrian street there isn’t any noise from passing cars ensuring a tranquil stay in a great location.

The property benefits from lots of natural sunlight at all times of the day and has a light and airy feel to it. Everything you need is right on the doorstep and it’s a short walk to the seafront, restaurants, shops, and galleries.

5. Treehouse

If you’re looking for a quirky Airbnb near Penzance then look no further than “the Treehouse“. This peaceful, secluded retreat is set within six acres of tropical Cornish gardens and is the perfect place to get away from everyday life.

This unique property has been converted from a printmakers studio and has been specially designed as a light and airy living space with floor-to-ceiling windows, a covered balcony with garden views, and a spacious and modern living area.

The Treehouse comes with a fully equipped kitchen, a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and a large living area. The only sounds you’ll hear are birdsong and the running water of a nearby stream. This romantic getaway is definitely one of the best Airbnbs in Penzance.

6. The Hobbit Hole

This delightful 18th Century traditional Cornish cottage is tucked away in the small village of Madron a couple of miles from Penzance. The property has two bedrooms and sleeps up to four people.

This Airbnb, just ten minutes from the sea, is dog friendly so a great option for families and travelers with four-legged friends. There’s a courtyard garden, parking space for two cars, a four-person hot tub, and a log burner (with logs provided in winter).

The property comes with all modern fixtures and furnishings to make the most of your stay, including a Bluetooth stereo, games console, TASSIMO coffee machine, WiFi throughout the property, and more.

7. Chy an Bre (House on the Hill)

This newly refurbished Victorian terrace house comes with two bedrooms and sleeps up to four people. This home away from home is just a few minutes walk from the center of Penzance making it a great option for families and those that want to be close to all the amenities.

The house has an open-plan living and dining area, a full kitchen, and a bathroom with a walk-in shower. There’s a small, private courtyard and free on-street parking (first come, first served).

The living space is bright and airy with lots of direct sunshine throughout the day. Given the location and comfortable, modern property, this is a great budget option for the price.

8. The Summerhouse

Located in Newlyn, a small parish of Penzance, this vacation property benefits from stunning views across Newlyn Harbour and Mounts Bay.

The Summerhouse is newly renovated and tastefully decorated to give it a cozy, beach house feel. The property sits atop a hill with a large outside patio offering stunning views out to sea, and a great place to enjoy a glass of wine in the evening.

The property comes with a kingsize bedroom, kitchen with dishwasher, lounge with wood burner, and a conservatory with a breakfast bar. It’s a two-minute walk into Newlyn and its restaurants, theater, and other attractions, and a 20-minute walk to Penzance.

9. Penzance Penthouse

This stylish penthouse sleeps six people with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is a two-minute walk from the center of town with sweeping panoramic views over the bay.

This Penzance Airbnb is a great luxury option for those looking for the ultimate in relaxation with a touch of sophistication. The property comes with outside decking leading to a small garden, a south-facing balcony overlooking Mounts Bay, and a hot tub.

With superfast fiber broadband, ultra-modern kitchen, log burner, and Sky television in all rooms, this exclusive accommodation in Penzance Cornwall will suit professionals looking to escape to the coast for a relaxing stay.

10. Terraced Cottage

This terraced Cornish cottage in the heart of Penzance sleeps four guests. There’s a large double bedroom and a smaller room with bunk beds; perfect for families.

The house is located just two minutes walk from the center of Penzance with all the shops, restaurants, and attractions close by.

The property benefits from sea views, a fully fitted kitchen, WiFi, on-street parking, a garden, and an indoor fireplace for the winter. This property also allows pets.

11. St. Paul’s Old School House

This apartment in a converted schoolhouse is right in the center of Penzance a short walk from all the shops, restaurants, Jubilee Pool, and other top attractions.

The semi-detached house comes with one parking space, a communal courtyard, and a private bench at the front of the property.

The home is spread over two floors with a downstairs bathroom and laundry room, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a cozy living space upstairs. The open-plan dining and kitchen area is perfect for entertaining and the space benefits from large windows allowing a lot of natural light into the property.

12. Captain’s Cottage

This cozy two-bedroom cottage in Newlyn is set into the hillside with gorgeous countryside and bay views. The 300-year-old cottage is a short walk from the center of Newlyn village with lots of boutique shops and restaurants, and two miles from central Penzance.

Both bedrooms come complete with en-suite bathrooms and views of Mounts Bay. Downstairs you’ll find a spacious living area and dining room with two comfortable sofas.

There’s a modern, fully-equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, and a private patio for al-fresco dining.

13. The Loaf

This stylish Airbnb in Penzance is centrally located just a short walk away from all the town’s top attractions and dining options, and just a three-minute walk to the sea. The property sleeps up to four people with a full bathroom and separate toilet, making it a good option for families.

There’s a well-equipped kitchen where guests are free to use basic ingredients such as oils, spices, tea, and coffee. Thoughtful additions such as a hairdryer and board games are also provided to help make the most of your stay.

One of the best things about this Airbnb Penzance Cornwall is that it comes with two kayaks that you can rent for just £10.00 each per day (in town you’ll pay upwards of £70.00 for a day’s kayak hire). Kayaking is one of my favorite things to do in Cornwall so having this option is a great bonus.

14. Newlyn Beach House

This beautiful semi-detached house with a garden and patio offers magnificent views of Mounts Bay and is just a stone’s throw from the beach. With Newlyn’s shops and restaurants a short walk away, and Penzance a 5-minute drive or 20-minute walk away, this is the perfect location for your Cornwall holiday.

The family home has three bedrooms and sleeps up to five people; perfect for families or groups of friends. The living and breakfast rooms have stunning sea views and the property has recently been refurbished to a high standard.

The house comes with a parking space, a dedicated working area, WiFi, and a 55″ TV complete with Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Apple TV.

15. Loft Lowen

This stunning reverse-level townhouse has two bedrooms and sleeps up to four people. The inside is spacious, with an airy, open-plan living room, a fully equipped kitchen, and dining space for up to six people.

The house is within walking distance of the waterfront and all the town’s amenities, restaurants, and shops. The property is fitted with all mod cons and comes with a Nespresso machine, WiFi, a 52″ TV with Amazon Prime and Netflix, and a private patio.

This Airbnb Penzance is perfect for families and groups of friends with lots of space for entertaining and plenty to keep you occupied whether you fancy dining out or cooking at home.

Best Areas to Stay in Penzance

Here’s a breakdown of the best areas and neighborhoods to stay in for tourists. Penzance covers quite a small area, so wherever you stay you’ll be close to all the major attractions, beaches, shops, pubs, and restaurants.

Penzance Town Center

The town center is perfect for those that want all the best restaurants, shops, and attractions within close proximity. As Penzance isn’t a large town everything, including the waterfront is within easy walking distance – be sure to pack comfortable shoes!

Staying in the town center is a good option for those wanting to experience Penzance’s lively nightlife with lots of restaurants, bars, and clubs in the town.

Head to the Star Inn, Lamp and Whistle, and the Barn Club for drinks, cocktails, and dancing. If you’re looking for live music then head to the Studio Bar which has live bands every night of the week.

The Waterfront

The area around the waterfront promenade and harbor of Penzance is a great place to stay and offers some of the best views in southern Cornwall.

The town center is a short walk from the seafront and the nearby villages of Newlyn, Mousehole, and Marazion are reachable via the stunning southwest coastal path that runs right through Penzance.

For those looking to get out on the water (a must when visiting Cornwall) staying close to the waterfront is the best option. Whether you want to swim at the beaches or have a go at kayaking or paddle boarding, by the sea is the best place to be.

Newlyn

Newlyn is a small village and parish two miles west of Penzance and offers a more relaxed pace than the busy town center. The village is packed with interesting shops including an artisan bakery, top restaurants, and stunning beachside views.

The village of Newlyn is a great option for those who want to relax in one of Cornwall’s most picturesque places with lots of coastal walks, nearby beaches, and excellent eateries. Here you’ll find plenty of picturesque fishermen’s cottages for that perfect Cornwall stay.

Wherrytown

The small suburb of Wherrytown sits between Penzance and Newlyn and is a great option for beach lovers as there’s a small, sandy beach here. You’ll also find some beautiful parks and gardens such as Penlee Park and Lariggan Gardens.

Wherrytown has a small selection of local shops and is also only a short 20-minute walk from Penzance, making it a great option for those that want a little more peace and quiet compared to a more central location.

In Conclusion

Now you know about some of the best Airbnbs in Penzance England, it’s time to start planning that trip to beautiful Cornwall.

With so much to do in and around Penzance from the westernmost point of the UK mainland to the gorgeous villages of Mousehole and Marazion, and of course stunning Mounts Bay, you’ll not be short on things to do.

I consider Cornwall my spiritual home and can’t wait to return (and of course enjoy a stay at one or two of these great Airbnbs when I do). If you’re looking for sun, sea, surf, and great food then a Cornwall vacation is a must.

