The 2022 MusiCounts TD Community Music Program Recipients have been announced, sharing a pool of over $300,000 in funds for musical instruments. From across Canada, 24 community organizations were chosen.

MusiCounts is a charity devoted to music education. The organization is associated with both The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and The JUNO Awards.

MusiCounts supports organizations that put instruments into the hands of young people, with a goal of making the transformative power of musicmaking accessible to all.

This year’s funding from the 2022 MusiCounts TD Community Music Program totals $320,000, and will be used to provide musical instruments, equipment, and other resources to community-based not-for-profit organizations.

They target groups working with kids and young people up to age 25;

Each group receives up to $20,000 in funding.

To date, the Program has awarded more than $3.9 million to 271 community organizations.

For this year, the Program focused on funding organizations that foster a diverse culture of music. Fully 80% of the organization recipients develop educational programming that has a strong culturally relevant or new technology component. The North York Inter—Community Youth program will use the funds to buy steelpan drums to expand existing programming because of high demand. Nepali—Canadian youth in Edmonton will be able to play traditional instruments purchased by the Nepalese Canadian Society with their share of the funding.

“The MusiCounts TD Community Music Program offers youth a unique pathway to music, right in their own community,” says Kristy Fletcher, MusiCounts President in a media statement. “This cohort of recipients demonstrates just how vital this kind of music—making is; whether groups are celebrating cultural traditions, providing music therapy, or engaging in a shared interest of technology, this investment means more Canadian youth will be empowered to reach their potential through music.”

ALBERTA

Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society — Edmonton, AB

Nepalese Canadian Society of Edmonton — Edmonton, AB

Youth Empowerment and Support Services — Edmonton, AB

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre Society — Smithers, BC

Kara-Kata Afrobeat Society of Canada — Mission, BC

MANITOBA

Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation — Winnipeg, MB

Ralph Brown Community Centre — Winnipeg, MB

Spence Neighbourhood Association — Winnipeg, MB

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick African Association Inc. — Fredericton, NB

NEWFOUNDLAND

Newfoundland Indigenous Peoples Alliance — Port Saunders, NL

NOVA SCOTIA

BGC Greater Halifax — Halifax, NS

ONTARIO

Brandon Street Community Development Program — Pickering, ON

Glowing Hearts Charity — Barrie, ON

Mobile Arts Programming Association — Toronto, ON

North York Inter-Community Youth — Toronto, ON

Ottawa Innercity Ministries — Ottawa, ON

Sistema Walkerton — Walkerton, ON

Windsor Optimist Youth Band — Windsor, ON

The N’Amerind Friendship Centre — London, ON

QUEBEC

Centre de pédiatrie sociale en communauté Rivière-du-Nord-Saint-Jérôme, QC

Patro Villeray — Montréal, QC

SASKATCHEWAN

Listen to Dis’ Community Arts Organization — Regina, SK

SaskAbilities — Swift Current, SK

