“Former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts, a Democrat; and former Judge Bob Orr, a one-time Republican whose recent political efforts have been largely in opposition to his former party, are leading an initiative to increase trust in North Carolina’s elections infrastructure. The initiative kicks off this week and is sponsored by the Carter Center, former Democratic President Jimmy Carter’s 501(c)3, which focuses on promoting peace and democracy across the world.

Roberts, who spoke to Carolina Journal about the effort on Aug. 25, said the 2020 elections and the distrust that emerged afterwards, led the Carter Center to develop the project here in the United States using strategies they’ve applied in more troubled areas of the world.

“The Carter Center for decades, of course, has monitored elections and democracies around the world,” Roberts said. “They have been focused on peace and bolstering democracy and helping bring the lessons from how we’ve done democracy to other countries. Well, in 2020, and maybe a little before, they started hearing concerns about people’s trust in our system.” ……...more on this link

