Like most of Montana, Missoula has seen a boom in infrastructure and visitors over the past few years. This has resulted in dozens more Airbnb’s hitting the market giving tourists and visitors plenty of amazing accommodation options.

Whatever style of lodging you prefer, there is an Airbnb in Missoula for you.

Located near the Idaho border and a couple of hours south of Glacier National Park, Missoula is a hotbed for adventure. Hiking, fishing, mountain biking, camping, and climbing are all available for visitors all year round.

Missoula slowly creeps up my list of favorite places to call my adventure home base in the Western United States. Each time I visit, I find another reason to enjoy the city. There are countless activities and trails right outside the city limits and all of the lodging available provides you with amazing places to stay and return to after a long day on the trails.

15 Best Airbnbs in Missoula

Missoula has a nice variety of architecture spread throughout the city. Modern mountain chalets, classic mountain cabins, and vintage downtown apartments make up many of the Missoula Airbnb’s. The following list of Airbnb’s are perfect for couples’ getaways, family trips, and remote workers.

1. Missoula HomeBase

This home in Missoula is nearly brand new and is a perfect option for your family trip. It can sleep 8 guests and has 3 bedrooms as well as 2.5 bathrooms.

The stylish chef’s kitchen and open floor plan are great for entertaining and relaxing after a long day of adventuring.

The outdoor space offers visitors plenty of patio furniture, a fire table, and a gas grill to cook and eat at the end of the day. The mountain views available off the back patio only add to the comfortable experience.

You’re only a few minutes drive from what locals call the “Hip Strip.” The Hip Strip is filled with all sorts of local restaurants and bars.

Be sure to check out the Missoula Brewing Company that’s just a couple minutes away from this Airbnb.

This Airbnb does not allow pets.

For around $250 per night, you’ll struggle to find a better deal in all of Missoula.

2. Southern Vista Flats

This unique apartment gives visitors a taste of the new, modern architecture that’s being built all over the city of Missoula. It’s a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom space that’s ideal for a romantic couples getaway.

This unit offers a full kitchen and plenty of seating for two. Plus, you have a balcony with great views of the rest of the valley.

If you want an even better view, guests have access to a patio on the top floor that offers views of the surrounding peaks. It’s a quiet section of town that’s quite close to all of the downtown activities.

You’ll be provided with one covered parking space below the unit, but if you have more than one car, you can use the available street parking. You’re close to the University of Montana campus as well as the Riverfront neighborhood.

Make a visit to Bayern Brewing, Inc. on your nightly stroll. If you continue past the brewing company, you’ll find the Clarks Fork of Yellowstone. You can either fly fish or stroll along the trail that follows it throughout town.

This Airbnb does not allow pets.

At around $200 per night, you’ll get a brand-new apartment perfect for couples and remote workers.

3. Conveniently Located Townhouse in Missoula

This townhouse is one of the larger options in Missoula. It’s located in a small, quiet neighborhood within walking distance of downtown. It can hold 7 guests and has 3 bedrooms as well as 2.5 bathrooms.

Families and friends have plenty of room to relax in the open floor layout.

The townhome is split up into three floors. The living room and kitchen are on the first floor. The second floor has two bedrooms. The third floor is entirely reserved as the master suite with its own private balcony.

There are smart TVs in every bedroom and the WiFi is fast if you need to get some work done while you’re on your vacation.

Plus, you have a sunroom that can be used as a small office or a place to hang out and watch the sunrise in the morning. It’s a tastefully decorated and very clean option for your next vacation.

Make a visit to Paul’s Pancake Parlor for breakfast one morning. It’s within walking distance of the Airbnb.

At around $250, you’re getting a great deal in a perfect Missoula location.

4. New Modern Home in the Heart of Missoula

This modern home is in the heart of Missoula and has a wide-open concept. It is able to host 4 guests and has 2 bedrooms as well as 1 bathroom. There are vaulted ceilings and large windows that make the space feel even larger than it is.

The backyard is large and a perfect place to sit on a cool summer evening. You also have a patio to sit and watch the kids play in the backyard or relax and drink your morning cup of coffee.

It feels like a European chalet, but it’s nearby great downtown restaurants as well as trails. The kitchen is available fully stocked if you’re hoping to cook, but you’re only 1 mile from downtown if you prefer to go out to eat.

The fast WiFi is ideal if you’re hoping to get some work done on your trip. It has all of the technology you would want to relax at the end of a long day on the trails.

If you’re the type who wants a morning run, walk, or bike ride, the Bitterroot Trail is .25 miles from the front door, so make sure you check it out on one of your days.

At around $230 a night, you’re getting a great deal in a perfect location.

5. Modern Missoula- Stylish Live, Work, Play

This conveniently located townhome is 3 stories and offers over 2,000 square feet of space. Guests will have 2 master bedrooms, an additional guest bedroom, and 3 bathrooms. The first floor has a master bedroom with a king-sized bed.

The second floor has a newly renovated kitchen with a breakfast bar and a large dining table. There’s also a wide open living area with a 65″ TV. There’s a full bathroom as well as a private office.

The top floor has another master bedroom with a full bathroom. The balcony in this bedroom overlooks Lola Peak off in the distance. If you want to use it as a remote work location, the host offers discounts on long-term stays.

There are two private parking spaces offered as well as fast WiFi for your remote work requirements.

It’s another look at some of the new, modern architecture that’s become so popular throughout Missoula.

The townhouse backs up to the 50-mile multiuser Bitterroot Trail, so all you have to do is walk out your door and you can begin your morning stroll.

Visit the Tophat if you’re looking for a more modern and chill restaurant. It’s a personal favorite for many Missoula locals.

This rental will cost you around $250 a night.

6. Central Missoula Private Apartment

This affordable apartment in Central Missoula is a staple for travelers visiting Missoula. It’s a studio, so it’s not very large, but it’s fully equipped with everything you would need for a weekend away or a remote work trip.

The sleeping options include a queen-sized Murphy Bed. There’s also a loft featuring a single bed if you need to sleep another person.

When you step outside, you’ll have views of Mount Sentinel, Mount Dean Stone, Lolo Peak, and Blue Mountain. The hosts do live on the premises, but they’re only around if you have any specific questions.

One of the best aspects of this apartment is that it’s located only steps away from the free Missoula bus service. The bus will take you wherever you need to go in Missoula.

Visit the El Cazador cantina for a nice lunch or dinner.

At around $120 a night, this is an affordable option for anyone who visits Missoula.

7. Nest- Your Home Away From Home

This beautiful condo gives you a similar feel to an apartment in the Upper West Side of New York City. The fully exposed brick and high ceilinged space has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

The fully-stocked kitchen, dining room, and living room are all located in the same area but it’s a wide-open plan, so you never feel cramped.

The bedroom and bathroom are located in separate rooms, so you don’t feel as if you’re spending all of your time in the same room.

Located right in downtown Missoula, it’s fully remodeled and is perfect for a couple’s getaway or some remote work.

You’ll access the apartment from Higgins Street, so you can walk to nearby restaurants and head back home without ever having to get into your car. A private parking space is available in the lot right next to the building if you need it, however.

If you want to spend most of your time exploring the town of Missoula, you’ll struggle to find an Airbnb that fits your desires better than this.

Keep in mind that this Airbnb does have a 3-night minimum. For around $250 a night, you’re getting a perfect location right in the heart of the city.

Stop by Biga Pizza for tasty food and a fun atmosphere.

8. Modern Farmhouse – Parade of Homes Winner

If you need room for your entire family, this farmhouse is perfect. It’s able to sleep up to 8 people. There are 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms available for you to choose from. This house won the 2019 Parade of Homes People’s Choice Award, and it is obvious why.

The tasteful decorations, wide open floor plan, and generous outdoor space make it hard for you to ever leave. It looks like you’re walking directly into a magazine.

All of the guests will feel comfortable and have their own sections of the house to unwind in at the end of the day.

The full kitchen, dining room, and two living rooms make up all of the common spaces to spend time together.

It’s found in the heart of the Riverfront Neighborhood, so you’re in a perfect spot to get out of town or enjoy the sights that downtown has to offer.

Visit the Clark Fork Natural Area for access to the Clark Fork River as well as great trails. It’s within walking and biking distance from your front door.

You’ll be paying around $375 a night for this home.

9. 3B/3BA Townhome in the Heart of Downtown

Large townhomes in the heart of Missoula aren’t easy to find. This townhome is modern and the perfect size for your entire family. It offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and can sleep up to eight people. It’s over 1,800 square feet and has an attached garage.

The fully stocked kitchen, dining room, and living room are on the second level. Off of the living room, there’s a sizable balcony that has a gas grill and overlooks the Clark Fork River as well as Mount Sentinel.

The first level offers visitors one bedroom and the third level has two other bedrooms. The large windows and sizable bedrooms don’t ever feel too small or compact.

The architecture is extremely modern and it’s one of the best Airbnbs I have ever stayed in. It fit my family of 6 with no problem at all. We loved the proximity to all of the great areas of Missoula.

Make a trip to Dobi’s Teriyaki for a wonderful dinner.

At around $300 per night, you have an affordable option for your entire family in the heart of Missoula.

10. Downtown Missoula Low Key Luxury Townhome

This townhome is a taste of luxury in one of the best towns in Montana. It’s another townhome located in downtown Missoula. It can sleep up to 10 guests and has 3 bedrooms as well as 2.5 bathrooms. It’s an ideal base camp for your Missoula adventures in and outside of town.

There’s a gourmet kitchen, large dining and living areas, and plenty of room in the 3 bedrooms. The top floor holds the master bedroom and a guest bedroom. The master has a small elevated section with 2 small children’s sleeping areas.

The bottom floor has a bedroom and a full bathroom. Cap it all off with the outdoor balcony and you have a wonderful place on the north side of downtown Missoula.

There is a full-size washer and dryer located in the home as well.

11. Dry Fly Apartment #204

You’ll struggle to find a more tastefully decorated apartment in Missoula. It’s found on Front St. right in the heart of downtown. You’re only a mile or so from the University of Montana campus and about 100 yards from the Clark Fork River.

The apartment has 10-foot tall ceilings and exposed brick walls. The 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom space are able to sleep up to 4 people.

Each bedroom has a queen bed and the balcony has two Adirondack chairs that give you views of the surrounding mountains.

This is one of the highest-rated Airbnbs in all of Missoula, so you’ll be in good hands when you visit. Plus, it’s less than $250 or so a night.

Plonk Missoula is a classy restaurant close by with small plates and plenty of cocktail options. It’s one of the more eclectic restaurants in the city.

12. Valley Vistas with Unspoiled Views

If you want a large indoor and outdoor space, this entire home is perfect. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and is able to sleep up to 10 people. It’s located right along the Highlands Golf Course and gives great views of the rest of the valley.

Unlike many houses on this list, all of the main features are on the main floor, so stairs aren’t an issue. There’s a beautiful brick fireplace in the heart of the living room.

The best part of this home is the outdoor space. The outdoor dining table and propane heaters offer the chance to be outside on those chilly summer nights. Plus, you have a large grill to impress the other guests with your cooking.

This house is going to cost you around $450 a night.

Play a round at the Highlands Golf Club while you’re here.

13. New Modern 3-Story Home: 5 Minutes from Downtown

Missoula is leading the west in modern and unique homes. This home close to downtown showcases all the great things about new Missoula housing. The “Chalet un Charlo” is a 3-story home on the north side of downtown Missoula.

There’s a high-end kitchen, a beautiful back patio with a grill, and a deck off of the second story. All of the bedrooms are located on the third floor of the house. The master and second bedrooms have queen beds.

The third bedroom has a twin over a full bunk bed for the little ones in your family.

You’re very close to the Rattlesnake Wilderness, so make sure you go for a hike during your trip.

This home is around $330 per night.

14. NoBo Chateaux

Who doesn’t want to stay in a tastefully decorated townhome located in a 100-year-old building? It’s a luxurious condo in downtown Missoula. The exposed brick and hardwood floors give this a very classy feel. It has 1 bedroom and 1 bath, so it’s only suitable for two guests.

The bedroom has a queen-sized bed and private access to a deck. The deck has a gas fireplace and great views of the surrounding valley.

Within two blocks of the rental, you’ll have access to Higgins Avenue which is the hotbed of nightlife in Missoula.

At around $400 per night, you’re paying for the luxury but it’s well worth it.

Get a little messy and visit The Notorious P.I.G BBQ that’s within walking distance of the Airbnb. This is one of the top BBQ restaurants in all of Montana.

15. Modern Abode in Central Missoula

This home is beyond comfortable. It’s a nice place to stay with your entire family. The Modern abode has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a private garage.

The high-end kitchen, open living room, and private backyard make it a comfortable place to spend an evening after adventuring all day long. High-speed internet is ideal if you need to get a few things done while you’re on your trip.

All of the bedrooms are on the second floor. Two of the bedrooms have queen beds and the third bedroom has two twin beds.

Being located a little way outside of downtown, this Missoula Airbnb offers a little more space.

At around $275 a night, you won’t break the bank.

Take a trip to Missoula County Big Sky Park for an afternoon of fun. It has plenty of room for dogs and kids to run around.

Best Areas to Stay in Missoula

Here’s a breakdown of the best areas and neighborhoods to stay in for tourists.

Heart of Missoula

The “Heart of Missoula” is the vibrant downtown part of Missoula. It has amazing restaurants, historic homes, and great walking trails along the Clarks Fork River.

Downtown Missoula is plenty safe and you can bring your family to enjoy the sights and sounds of this eclectic western town.

Rattlesnake

Located on the west side of Mount Jumbo, the Rattlesnake neighborhood offers the peace and quiet many people seek when they visit the mountains. You can mountain bike, hike, and fly fish without the sounds of the city.

Farview and Pattee Canyon

Farview and Pattee Canyon is an area of Missoula that’s on the rise. It’s located on a hillside overlooking downtown Missoula. The location provides wonderful access to hiking and mountain biking trails. Families and long-term renters will appreciate this area.

East Missoula

East Missoula lies on the East side of Mount Jumbo. This is a beautiful valley with the Clark Fork River flowing through it. It’s a family-friendly community with plenty of trails and room for kids to play. It feels like the suburbs of Missoula.

In Conclusion

At one point, Missoula was one of the best-kept secrets in all of the west. Since it has grown in popularity, the city officials have worked hard to accommodate all of the tourists and new residents. It’s done well to keep up with the newfound popularity.

The Airbnb options are plentiful and come in a variety of price ranges. I’d highly recommend one of the options on your list for your next visit to Missoula.

