ASHEVILLE – The “Better With Bonds” campaign simultaneously has everything and nothing to do with Buncombe County.

If residents have seen signs for political candidates, they’ve likely also seen the blue and yellow-accented signs that read simply, “open space” and “affordable housing” and “Buncombe votes yes,” accompanied by check marks.

Online, pictures and videos feature lush Buncombe farmland, local employees, nonprofit workers and either ominous or inspirational music, depending on what video you watch.

Better With Bonds is a quasi-political campaign that has nothing to do with a candidate and everything to do with $70 million Buncombe County wants to borrow to support open space conservation, greenways and affordable housing.

Of that total, $30 million will be dedicated to land conservation and $40 million to affordable housing.

But first, residents have to vote, which they’ve already started to do.

An initiative supported and led by several local organizations — including MountainTrue, Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust, Thrive Asheville, Sistas4Sistas Doula Services, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and others — the Better With Bonds campaign is pushing tens of thousands of dollars to convince Buncombe residents that a vote for the bond is in their best interest.

It already has spent between $75,000-$100,000 according to Better With Bonds Campaign Director Marc Hunt. Some financials were set to go public midnight Tuesday.

Though early polling efforts before Buncombe County Board of Commissioners decided to pursue the bond referendum suggested it would pass — 71% of residents polled in late 2021 said they would vote for the land conservation bond and 63% said they would vote for the affordable housing bond — Hunt said it’s not a done deal.

“We’ve worked as if it was a 50/50 toss up,” Hunt said in an interview. “Maybe our campaign makes some incremental difference of a few percentage points in terms of how the vote outcome goes. But whether that’s getting us from 48% to 54%, from a loss to a win, or whether that’s turning 60% win to a 65%, it’s important either way.”

The campaign has its epicenter at betterwithbonds.org, which Hunt said gets a few hundred visitors a day, many clicking on the frequently asked questions page to get answers about what the bonds are and how much they’ll cost the average Buncombe taxpayer over the next 20 years: $34 per household annually, according to initial estimates.

Though Board of Commissioners passed the move toward a bond referendum early on in 2022, the county can’t pay a cent for promotion of the referendum and has no association with the Better With Bonds campaign.

“From the standpoint of execution, we are separate from county government,” Hunt said. “The campaign is not county government. Yes, county government is responsible for defining the policies, which they’ve done a great job of, but it’s important that the county (is separate) from the campaign: It’s not their role, it’s not proper.”

Buncombe spokesperson Lillian Govus emphasized this in an email.

“We don’t have any relationship with them and no financial investment in their work,” Govus said. “Obviously we’re aware of their existence, but our work doesn’t overlap and we don’t coordinate with their operations. Legally, we can’t use any public funds to advocate for or against a referendum – we can only provide information.”

County staff have been doing just that for more than a year now as the borrowing measure has morphed from idea to reality.

Buncombe has a portion of its website dedicated to bond explainer resources, and Govus recently did a deep dive during an Oct. 6 episode of its official podcast “Tapped In” — broadcast by WRES 100.7 — in which Govus and Assistant County Manager Sybil Tate tackled the topic, promoting the bonds as a superlatively efficient way to borrow money and use it to create projects.

“General obligation bonds give government agencies the lowest interest rate in order to secure that large amount of funding,” Govus said. “So when you’re talking about responsible government and making choices that are responsible when it comes to taxpayer dollars, the general obligation bonds afforded us the opportunity to pay the least amount of interest on that loan.”

Tate pitched in and noted, “This is the most efficient way to finance large projects.”

That will be up for the voters to decide, but Better With Bonds is drawing on the deep knowledge of its supporters to make that argument.

Hunt, a former Asheville City Council member who is volunteering for this campaign role, said his voice wasn’t the most important one in this process, pointing to local conservation and affordable housing leaders: They made their cases in a recent press release.

“The (United States Department of Agriculture) has reported that in a recent thirty-year timespan, Buncombe County lost 31,000 farmland acres, and we see significant ongoing losses to natural forestlands as well,” Carl Silverstein, executive director of Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, said in that release. “These trends dramatically hurt production of local food, water quality in our streams and rivers, and ultimately our economy.”

While Silverstein and others made the argument for the $30 million in conservation borrowing, others argued for affordable housing spending.

“Schoolteachers, first responders, nurses and hospitality and retail workers are the kinds of folks that struggle to live here. They are vital to our economy and to our community”, board chair of nonprofit housing provider Mountain Housing Opportunities Charles Owen said in the release. “We’re falling behind when it comes to the challenge. Passing the housing bond will provide a critical tool.”

Despite what many in nonprofit and government leadership have likened to crises in preservation and housing stock as Buncombe continues to grow, the bond referendum is not happening to make up for a gap in recent county action to address these matters.

Buncombe already has invested thousands in land conservation in 2022 alone and is engineering a plan to conserve 20% of its land by 2030, an initiative that could cost about $9.5 million.

It’s also moving forward with an Affordable Housing Subcommittee initiative to pave the way for construction of roughly 3,000 more affordable housing units by 2030.

In preparation for the referendum’s success at the polls Nov. 8, Buncobme already has established the creation of an oversight committee.

“We’re focused on seeing this pass, but I’m also very glad for the conversations we’ve had about partnering and leveraging, and having that happening in a trusting way among allies to get all this done,” Hunt said. “At the end of the day, (this campaign) will have been a very positive experience for elected leaders and partners to come together in a trusting way. It’s going to take a group effort to deal with these serious issues. We’re in crisis on affordable housing in a very high-profile way. I think that it’s less well known, but the rate of farmland loss in recent decades and the rate of the impairment of our water quality, and our streams and rivers are serious. And so, there is crisis on that front, too. Serious challenges require people coming together and putting efforts together.”

