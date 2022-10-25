Article content Introduces an EVO-lution to the standard 510 thread cartridge PHOENIX, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced today that CCELL® by Smoore’s latest technology release, EVO, is now available through Jupiter Research , LLC (“Jupiter”).

Article content CCELL built the EVO with a customer-centric approach, focusing on consumer desires and market trajectory. EVO features an entirely new atomizer for better thermal output, leading to consistent performance and a stronger user experience. The atomizer includes refined ceramics with even pore sizing that supports even distribution of product across the heating element, which is also modified to be larger and thinner. EVO’s consistent pore sizes and large heating surface have proven in side-by-side comparison studies to improve the detection of terpenes, increase vapor clouds and maintain quality consistency from first use to last.* CCELL EVO is compatible for use with traditional distillates, as well as high terpene extracts.

Article content “Jupiter sets itself apart in a crowded marketplace by continually providing clients excellent customer service with leading technology. EVO is a significant step forward and we believe it will replace the traditional 510 thread in the near future,” stated Gary Santo, TILT Chief Executive Officer. “Launching EVO also reflects TILT’s commitment to active partnerships that support shared success. I’m proud of our team’s tight collaboration with Smoore on planning, research, testing, pricing and positioning of the EVO product line to ensure we are competitive in the market.” In addition to cartridge enhancements, CCELL also reformed its production process to reduce environmental impacts. The new manufacturing process allows for multiple uses of raw materials, cutting down on waste. Plus, EVO is cast in an aqueous system that requires less power due to increased efficiencies.

Article content To get more information on EVO or Jupiter’s cartridge, power or all-in-one products, visit our website at www.jupiterresearch.com or email at info@jupiterresearch.com. * EVO customer feedback groups were conducted in the United States and Canada by Smoore. The in-person sensory panels were held in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago and Denver in the U.S. and in Toronto for Canada. It was a side-by-side comparison of EVO to first generation 510 threads using the same oil and battery for each session. About TILT TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Article content Instagram: @tiltholdings

Twitter: @TILT_Holdings Forward-Looking Information This news release contains forward-looking information and statements (together, “forward-looking information”) under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws which are based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about TILT management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, the expected performance and success of the collaboration between TILT, Jupiter, CCELL and Smoore, anticipated development, timing and release of future product offerings, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies, and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “will”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT’s experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of TILT to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Article content Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that it will be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Amendment No. 2 to the Form 10 Registration Statement filed by TILT with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Company Contact: Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

TILT Holdings Inc.

lricci@tiltholdings.com Media Contact: Leland Radovanovic

Trailblaze

TILT@trailblaze.co

