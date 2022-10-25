ASHEVILLE – Buncombe is among the top counties for voter turnout, after almost two months of mail-in ballots and two days of early in-person voting − but overall, the county is behind where it was in 2018, mirroring a statewide trend.

Through Oct. 21, Buncombe had the fourth-highest turnout, 5.5%, of the state’s biggest 10 counties, according to North Carolina Board of Elections data. Buncombe is the seventh of 100 counties by population and number of registered voters.

The highest county turnout was in Durham with 6.8%

While many people still vote on Election Day, Nov. 8, early in-person voting has become the most popular form of casting a ballot in the state. Mail-in voting also gained popularity during the pandemic.

Early in-person voting continues until Nov. 5. Mail-in ballots must be delivered to the Board of Elections by Nov. 8 or postmarked by that day.

County Population Mail-in/in-person early voting through Oct. 21 Registered voters as of Oct. 22 Turnout (registered voters) Wake 1,134,824 48,123 812,324 5.9% Mecklenburg 1,118,182 37,721 800,549 4.7% Guilford 542,255 15,573 378,319 4.1% Forsyth 383,274 13,021 269,785 4.8% Cumberland 334,776 9,343 210,666 4.4% Durham 325,751 16,279 238,142 6.8% Buncombe 270,224 11,592 209,538 5.5% Union 239,266 9,605 170,024 5.6% Gaston 228,618 7,343 155,025 4.7% Cabarrus 227,304 5,893 153,153 3.8% Compiled by the Citizen Times with data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections

A total of 11,592 voters had cast ballots in Buncombe since the Sept. 8 start of mail-in voting and the two days, Oct. 20-21, of early-in person voting. Most of them, 9,706 happened during in-person voting, Buncombe Election Services data showed.

That was down from 2020, when voters were energized by a presidential election. But it was also down from 2018, which like this year is a midterm with the biggest races being congressional, said Corinne Duncan, county election services director.

“I was confident that we would have higher turnout this time, because each comparable election has been bigger than the last,” Duncan, who has worked in Buncombe elections for seven years, including as director, said Oct. 24.

“That is the trend across the state, we are seeing a little bit lower turnout so far.”

In 2020, Donald Trump’s contentious attempt at reelection helped draw out 22,272 voters in the first two days, more than two times the number of this year.

In 2018, there were 11,426, significantly fewer than the presidential election, but still more than the current tally.

Duncan did not have mail-in numbers for this period in 2018, but said the combined total for early in-person and mail-in from four years ago was still larger than now.

The drop is unusual, because many factors point to the likelihood of bigger numbers. Those include more registered voters, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races that will help determine control of Congress, $70 million in county affordable housing and open space preservation bonds on the ballot, a first-in-history Asheville City Schools board election and municipal contests that only recently moved from odd-year elections to even years.

“It might be that the ballot is so big,” said Duncan.

She said people should check out their sample ballots. “And I think we need to remind people that there is something they care about on those ballots. Don’t be intimidated by the length of the ballot, find the things you care about and research those,” she said.

