NEW YORK — Archegos Capital Management LP, the private investment firm led by Bill Hwang that collapsed suddenly in March 2021, on Tuesday urged a federal judge to dismiss a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil lawsuit accusing it of defrauding investors and banks.

In a court filing, Archegos said the SEC failed to show how the firm traded deceptively or how its swaps trades affected prices. That, it said, undermined the regulator’s claim that Archegos boosted assets to $36 billion from $4 billion in just six months through a “brazen” market manipulation scheme.