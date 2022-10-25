ASHEVILLE – A 141-unit senior living development could be coming to New Leicester Highway, boasting affordability and great views on a 4.92-acre wooded parcel about a mile off of Patton Avenue in West Asheville.

Advertised by its developer as a “senior affordable housing project,” the proposal is one- and two-bedroom apartments for residents 55 and older.

Clark Mills, southeast development director for Kansas-based Cohen-Esrey Development Group, said 20%, or 29 units, will be deeded affordable at 80% area median income or below.

Mills said this is Cohen-Esrey’s first project in Asheville. The company is a nationwide developer focused on affordable housing, and Mills said the property at 157 New Leicester Highway was a “great fit” for its growing portfolio in the state.

“There seems to be a very growing need for age-restricted housing in Asheville,” Mills said. “It’s a very big retirement community, and it didn’t seem like they had enough choice.”

All 141 units are slated for a single four/five split-story building. At 161,100 square feet, submitted plans show a common area and observation balcony, a fitness room and a flat roof with a lounging area to “take advantage of mountain views,” Mills said.

Walking trails and a pool are also planned for the property.

The building would sit on New Leicester Highway, between Ascension Drive and a fitness center, surrounded by other residential multifamily developments, light industrial properties and shops.

Plans were submitted to the city Oct. 19 as part of a conditional zoning review application. The project will require staff review, a public hearing by the Planning and Zoning Commission and final vote from Asheville City Council.

Mills said the project will seek a Land Use Incentive Grant, the city’s property tax abatement program in exchange for affordable housing.

According to Asheville’s affordability table, 80% AMI is $42,000 for a one-person household and $48,100 for a two-person.

Affordable Housing Officer Sasha Vrtunski said she spoke with the developer during the summer but does not have an active application for any funding as of Oct. 24.

If the project is approved, Mills said they hope to break ground in the spring. With 18-22 months anticipated for construction, units could be available for lease in early 2025.

“We’re just excited to be in Asheville. We think it’s a great area, it’s growing very fast,” Mills said. Bringing in an affordable senior housing property means “more housing for all,” he said.

