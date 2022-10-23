City Council will vote on designating Walton Street Park and Pool as an Asheville landmark. A vote to landmark the park and pool would recognize its significance to Asheville’s Southside neighborhood, and to Black residents throughout the city for whom Walton Street Park has long been a cherished hub of activity, recreation, and community.

This vote is significant. At no point in the park’s history has it been valued by city management. The history of the park is one of perpetually inadequate amenities and deferred maintenance. In spite of the city’s neglect, the history of the park is also one of vocal and passionate appreciation from those who grew up going to the park, who learned to swim there, who appreciated the place as the one sanctioned meeting ground for all of Black Asheville.

Walton Street Park (originally named Riverview Park) was established with Works Progress Administration funds in 1938 and the pool was completed in 1947. The park was founded as a recreational space for the city’s Black population during the years of Jim Crow segregation. Tucked at the southern end of the historically African American neighborhood known as Southside, and surrounded on all other sides by railroad tracks and undeveloped (at the time) woods, the 4.37-acre park is a quintessential segregated city park. It was conveniently located for those who lived in Southside, but geographically isolated from the main thoroughfares of the city and from established white neighborhoods (who protested an earlier site adjacent to Montford). From the year of its opening until the end of segregation in Asheville, Walton Street Park and Pool was the sole municipal park and swimming area available to the Black population in Asheville.

There are vanishingly few remnants of Asheville’s African American history still standing in the city. When urban renewal targeted Black neighborhoods as prime spaces for “slum clearance” during the 1960s and 1970s, neighborhoods such as Burton Street, East End, and Southside were eviscerated. Southside, then called East Riverside, ultimately became the largest urban renewal project in the southeast United States. The neighborhood around Walton Street Park changed radically during urban renewal in the 1960s and 1970s, yet the park remained relatively unaltered. Today it stands as a rare vestige of the neighborhood and era in which it was produced.

To prevent further demolition of Black historical sites, Asheville recently commissioned a survey of the city’s African American resources. The report identifies buildings and public spaces that are important heritage sites for the Black community and makes direct recommendations for which are most significant. Walton Street Park and Pool is one of three sites recommended in the report: Rabbit’s Motel and the J. A. Wilson Building are the others.

This should not be a hard decision for the City Council. The Southside community has repeatedly and directly requested that the city reinvest in the park and the pool. In 2010, The Urban News published a plea to preserve the pool: “The only people who will be emotionally disheartened and affected by the destruction of Walton Pool is the black community, a community that continues to be underrepresented, silenced, and squeezed out of what we consider to be our history.” In 2015, following continued rumors that the city was planning to close the pool, more than 800 Southside residents signed a public petition to save Walton Street Pool. This year, the city released another survey asking Asheville residents whether the Walton Street Pool should be designated historic: 83% of respondents said yes. Asheville has spoken; City Council needs to listen.

If City Council approves this landmark designation, it will be an important first step in rehabilitating a long-overlooked public space. The next step after recognizing the park and pool’s historic importance needs to be a commitment to restoring it to a useful and vibrant public amenity. At a recent meeting of the African American Heritage Commission, Chair Aaron Griffin voiced his hopes that landmarking the park will initiate a longer-term reinvestment in this important site: “This is our chance to really do something great. We can do this one right, you know. We dropped the ball with a lot of other historical sites, with Stephens Lee, with Burton Street. We dropped the ball. We cannot afford to drop the ball with this one. It’s right here for us.”

I would urge all who feel strongly about Walton Street Park to make your support known on October 25, 5 p.m. at the Council Chamber, second floor of City Hall.

I will be there with you.

Josi Ward is a preservation consultant and the Board President of the Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County. She recently authored the Landmark Designation Report and National Register of Historic Places application for Walton Street Park and Pool.