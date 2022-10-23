Sales filed in Buncombe County for Oct. 6-12:
Asheville
- 11 Pershing Road, $265,000, Charles D Dodd to Gregory T Starks
- 68 Craven St Unit 400, $486,000, 68 Craven LLC to Marguerite Hogan
- 33 Sandhurst Drive, $323,500, James Thomas Legg and Kathryn Dowling Dexter to Kelley Johnson
- 3504 Florham Place, $250,000, Paul Anthony D Connors to Alan David Hall
- 65 Woodland Road, $1,505,000, Doris-Marie C Martin to David M Whelchel
- 68 Craven St Unit 306, $301,500, 68 Craven LLC to Mary Jo Sorice-Clark
- 104 Distant View Drive, $1,200,000, Penny Lane Property LLC to Friedman Family Trust
- 105 Vance Crescent Extension, $150,000, AE Wedgewood LLC to Myers Building and Design Inc
- 22 Overlook Road, $300,000, Kara Gwendolyn Ticknor to Sheila D Markazi
- 215 Glendale Ave., $459,000, Jedi Way LLC to Leigha B Toller
- 101 Monte Vista Road, $22,000, Enrique Perez and Maria Dolores Perez Jimenez to Enrique Perez Torres
- 346 Hazel Mill Road, $499,000, Sure Foot Builders Inc to Rachel Marie Dibben
- 104 Woodward Ave., $935,000, Roxane Clement to Todd Hodges
- 30 Ballantree Drive, $705,000, Richard H Bagley and Elaine P Bagley to William Brightman
- 180 Robinhood Rd Unit 1, $415,000, Jessica Ann Ford to Glenn Albin
- 22 Reese Road, $250,000, Lawrence Jarrell to Ryan Foster Justus
- 605 Crowfields Lane, $425,000, Ellen Koerber and Neil Saretsky to Fulham Road LLC
- 343 Hi Alta Ave., $327,000, Ercilia Villatoro and Gilberto Flores to Talia Talford
- 752 Biltmore Ave., $1,200,000, John N Davis and Ann Davis Day to Chun Sin Han
- 68 Craven St Unit 303, $366,000, 68 Craven LLC to Eight Twelve Holdings LLC
- 81 Lakeshore Drive, $6,000,000, Avon Investment Associates LLC to Grace Plaza Holdings LLC
- 100 Tunnel Road, $2,200,000, Tunnel Road Property Group LLC to Laxmi Clt Inc
- 29 Lakeshore Drive, $6,000,000, Avon Investment Associates LLC to Grace Plaza Holdings LLC
- 0.12 acres on Lakeshore Drive, $6,000,000, Avon Investment Associates LLC to Grace Plaza Holdings LLC
- 850 Merrimon Ave., $1,000,000, Avon Investment Associates LLC to Mineral Springs LLC
- 376 Vance Gap Road, $150,000, Dick J Batchelor and Andrea Batchelor to Mark A Stanton
- 112 Cedar Forest Trail, $60,000, Norman W Ferris and Tammy C Ferris to Tammy Cagle
- 14 Woodrow Ave., $379,000, Denise L Dryden to Curtis Morgan
- 28 Carrier St., $440,000, Susan M Hales to Laura Amelia Ruby
- 115 Soulshine Court, $315,000, Vicki Anne Trantham and Geoffrey Allen Roper to Aidan Marquardt
- 0.21 acres on Lakeshore Drive, $6,000,000, Avon Investment Associates LLC to Grace Plaza Holdings LLC
- 202 E Farm Creek Drive, $500,000, Joan O Lippa Living Trust to Kams Trust
- 39 Cisco Road, $707,000, Renee Hutcheson and Alan Hutcheson to Michael Chambers
- 317 White Pine Drive, $405,000, William McNeill Daniels to Harry Michael Eden
- 75 Captains Drive, $445,000, Robert Bond Clowers to Kevin R Kettler
- 62 Round Top Road, $405,000, Mary Ruth H Decker to Sally R Harris
- 13 Tahkieostie Trail, $430,000, David Weiss to Harvey David Chambers
- 842 Merrimon Ave., $6,000,000, Avon Investment Associates LLC to Grace Plaza Holdings LLC
- 157 Hudson St., $895,000, Multi Construction LLC to Keith M Jackson
- 0.39 acres on Merrimon Ave., $1,000,000, Avon Investment Associates LLC to Mineral Springs LLC
- 0.33 acres on Deerwood Drive, $115,000, Elizabeth Harden Lavezzi to Adam Falcon
- 8 Castle St., $597,500, Jason Scott Taylor and Sara Tiner Taylor to Lisa Ann Corso
- 128 Longview Road, $442,500, Kelly Veeneman Beam and John Peter Smith to Lauren G Fischer
Barnardsville
- 16 Dock Branch Road, $280,000, Michael L Herron to David Jacob Hutto
- 596 Barnardsville Highway, $260,000, Ray A Merrill and Linda L Merrill to Jerry D Owenby
- 4 Libby Drive, $550,000, Alexa Layton and Dylon Zicchino to Libbyville LLC
- 127 Dock Branch Road, $250,000, Beth Erickson and Charles Anders to Drew D Hall
Black Mountain
- 1 Whitman Lane, $877,000, Paul Collins and Valerie Collins to Anne Mekel Hodge
- 1108 Montreat Road, $615,000, John Connor Ware and Kelly Marie Ware to Elizabeth W Henry
- 103 Rainbow Lane, $375,000, Steven Kyle Higgins and Story Caitlin Higgins to Leah Kathryn Scroggins
- 310 Flat Creek Road, $300,000, Black Mountain Building & Dev LLC to Rainbow Terrace LLC
- 35 Old Lafayette Lane, $92,000, Anita Elizabeth Pistor to Sonya Stiles
- 33 Old Lafayette Lane, $92,000, Anita E Pistor to Sonya Stiles
East Buncombe
- 3197 North Fork Left Fork Road, $441,000, Jeffrey A Besold and Karen B Besold to Gary Kiss
- 45 Eden Glen Road, $450,000, Barbara W Godfrey and Carolyn E Godfrey to Cody Watkins
Enka-Candler
- 36 McKinney Road, $1,500, Kathleen M Darnell to Kathleen M Darnell
- 6 Lauren Lane, $615,000, Brent A Jennings and Melissa H Jennings to James Pitman
- 42 Hamrick Drive, $445,000, D R Horton Inc to Kelsey Eaton
- 33 Queen Road, $260,000, Donna W Davis to Cory Vroom
- 19 Sagewood Drive, $845,000, Big Hills Construction LLC to Peter B Overstreet
- 160 Rhinehart Road, $492,500, George Lam to Opendoor Property Trust I
- 2 Blaines Way, $250,000, Sonja Rackes to Legacy Trail LLC
- 600 Old US 19/23, $505,000, Joanna Swayngim-jones and C L Jones to Rice Holdings Ash LLC
- 147 W Oakview Road, $400,000, Jack C Radford and Carol A Radford to Jacob Aaron Radford
- 618 Old US 19/23, $505,000, Carolyn M Swayngim Et Al and C L Jones to Rice Holdings Ash LLC
Fairview
- 277 Rocky Fork Road, $725,000, Abigail L Spire to Jeremy M Dalidowitz
- 386 Donna Lane, $112,500, Bradford C S Campbell and Judyanne W Campbell to Joyce Haley
- 8.04 acres on Robey Drive, $330,000, Cecil W Lyda and Michelle Stephenson Lyda to Robey Drive Revocable Trust
- 167 Whitaker Road, $500,000, Jamin S Mcintyre and Elizabeth M Mcintyre to Carlos A Sanchez
- 1464 Cane Creek Road, $100,000, M J Dotson Girls LLC to Generational Grounds LLC
French Broad
- 37 Bluebird Lane, $150,500, Clint E Boye to Bay Point Holdings
Jupiter
- 45 High Country Road, $530,000, Gina Elizabeth Pauze to Alexandra Lakey
- 58 Chickwood Trail, $490,000, Stephen D Linhart and Letitia Anne Linhart to Gary J Allegood
Leicester
- 11 N Coyote Springs Farm Road, $294,000, John Anderson and Lana Anderson to Arthur Hensley
- 15 N Coyote Springs Farm Road, $294,000, John Anderson and Lana Anderson to Arthur Hensley
- 36 Moonrise Ridge, $790,000, Robert Thomas Miller and Vicki Ann Miller to Bradley S A Tull
- 489 Turkey Creek Road, $525,000, Little Bright Spot LLC to Shannon L Labrecque
- 73 Bear Creek Hills Drive, $560,000, Todd Parks and Cynthia Parks to Debby R Morriss
- 82 Clarks Cove Road, $96,000, Robert T Giles to Alisa Suzanne Giles
- 308 Browntown Road, $395,000, Kelly Eckstadt and Adam Eckstadt to Drew Ray Beasley
- 86 Clarks Cove Road, $96,000, Robert T Giles to Alisa Suzanne Giles
- 7 Grizzly Drive, $725,000, Lesley Daniel Kilby and Sheila Foster Kilby to Revocable Living Trust Of Francis Murphy
- 31 Oak Mountain Drive, $520,000, Stewart D Harkleroad and Linda K Harkleroad to Brenna Dominica Seredinsky
- 8 Rown Tree Lane, $245,000, George R Lane to Ferguson Well Drilling LLC
North Buncombe
- 29 E Fox Chase Road, $542,500, Walter E Hansen and Ingrid A Hansen to Joseph John Platko
Reems Creek
- 291 Upper Herron Cove Road, $63,000, Rasnelly Vargas and Stephanie Camarena to Arthur W Guilford
Reynolds
- 117 Avondale Ridge Road, $370,000, Marilyn Jean Taft and Karey Brooks to Brien Parker Lancaster
- 96 Cliffview Drive, $535,000, Robert K Lindsey and Bobbie H Lindsey to Jacob Lampinen
Riceville
- 11 Primrose Lane, $410,000, Opendoor Property Trust I to Eric Stephen Barbour
- 1 Snelson Lane, $450,000, Donna Kay McMahon and Debbie Ann Redmon to Dwell Creations LLC
- 0.4 acres on Hickory Tree Road, $450,000, Donna Kay McMahon and Debbie Ann Redmon to Dwell Creations LLC
Skyland
- 2177 Brevard Road, $600,000, The West Family Limited Partnership to Ma Brevard Rd LLC
- 10 Canterbury Place, $555,000, Frederick L Park and Renee M Park to Ian M Klemons
- 66 Starwood Valley Trail, $639,000, Avery’s Creek LLC to Kathleen Phillips Revocable Trust
- 16.6 acres on Brevard Road, $3,400,000, The West Family Limited Partnership to 2177 Brevard LLC
- 337 Oak Branch Road, $339,000, D R Horton Inc to Emily Elizabeth Maggard Pegram
- 16 Weather Wood Drive, $507,000, Barbara J. Pestinger and Nanette M. Gilley to Ye Long Xu
- 127 Poppy Lane, $745,000, Kathy L Hoyle to Trent Alan Fraebel
- 96 Acorn Lane, $720,000, Rebecca Lorenzo and Gene Lorenzo to Douglas M Manofsky
- 35 Lance Road, $456,500, Bradley N Hull to Richard Bock
- 342 Oak Branch Road, $343,000, D R Horton Inc to Cody Taylor
- 34 Redmond Drive, $900,000, Adlm LLC to Decisive Ventures LLC
- 119 Meadow Breeze Road, $489,500, Spano & Associates Asheville LLC to Amy C Miller
Swannanoa
- 4 Beekeeper Trail, $395,000, Kevin Hymel and Becky Hymel to Susana Sancho Rottenburg
- 104 Powell St., $235,000, Wavel J Lunsford Living Trust to Jacob Kenny Andrew Meyer
- 210 Jims Branch Road, $740,000, Judith A McLeod to James Patrick Eagan
- 41 Viera Drive, $396,000, Nerina Gilbert-Evans to Magaly Janet Urdiales Mimbela
Upper Hominy
- 92 Pisgah View Drive, $145,000, Wm T Parton and Cynthia W Parton to Kenneth Eugene Dixon
- 43 Hotchkiss Lane, $335,000, All In Investments LLC to Sharon Martin
- 3.22 acres on Hotchkiss Lane, $335,000, All In Investments LLC to Sharon Martin
- 147 Ballard Cove Road, $266,000, Rebecca D Vann to Western White Tiger LLC
- 4 Waynes Branch, $1,500, Nancy Suddreth and Wayne Suddreth to Nancy Suddreth
- 11 Hidden Lake Drive, $500, Jody Montrie and Andrew Montrie to Robert J And Melody Montrie Revocable Trust
Weaverville
- 67 Benedict Lane, $299,500, D R Horton Inc to Allison M Singleton
- 14 Dula Springs Road, $190,000, Annette Jane Williams Revocable Trust to Nicorya Investments LLC
- 118 Twin Courts Drive, $731,000, James Joseph Pope to Buna Gabrielle Mandell
West Buncombe
- 2 Countryside Drive, $363,000, Randall S King and Veronica P King to Harve John Hagerty
- 122 Rotunda Circle, $295,000, Nancy Bilby to 122 Rotunda LLC
- 10 Willis Road, $70,000, Rollin J Groseclose and Gina R Groseclose to Yelena Dranchak
- 20 Willis Road, $100,000, Darlene Mcpeters to Mykhaylo Dranchak
Woodfin
- 5 Point Bluff Drive, $1,225,000, Roger J Lehosit and Suzanne D Lehosit to Carol Boyles Anderson
- 2.09 acres on Starling Pass, $255,000, Patricia Sue Leveille Rev Trust to Lance Paul Martin
- 5 Northside Terrace, $275,000, Gary Brian Fulgenzi to Hunter Steven Hodge
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org