(Bloomberg) — Hungary’s planned $360 million energy-efficiency program for factories will start in November, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

While companies across Europe are under increasing pressure from rising energy prices, Hungary is currently only shielding some households from the crisis. Its new plan will offer state subsidies of 30% to companies in Budapest, and 45% to those based outside the capital, to help support energy efficiency investments of at least 200 million forint ($480,000).

Szijjarto said European Union sanctions placed on Russia in response to its war in neighboring Ukraine were the reason for the energy crisis.

“Today, the biggest enemy of companies is the extreme increase in energy prices, which is unfortunately a direct consequence of the failed sanctions policy in Brussels,” he said.

In a separate statement on Saturday, Hungary’s Ministry for Innovation and Technology pledged to boost geothermal energy usage — seen as key to decreasing the country’s reliance on natural gas.

The ministry said it would establish the legislative environment for geothermal energy use and the promotion of related investment. It plans to spend around €16 billion ($15.8 billion) on its geothermal plan by the end of the decade.

