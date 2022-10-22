ANDREWS — The 15th play of Andrews’ opening drive against Robbinsville was a 3rd-and-11, the type of down-and-distance that often spells disaster for offenses in the midst of taking more than nine minutes off the clock in a single possession.

In the past two seasons, that applied to the Wildcats. But not this year.

Rolling to his left, Andrews quarterback Donovan Bateman zipped a pass just over the hands of a linebacker and into the hands of Isaac Weaver for an 18-yard catch, putting the Wildcats on the goal line, where their ground game could take back over.

Bateman’s senior-year transformation has turned Andrews’ passing attack from a last resort to a legitimate threat, leading the team to new heights in 2022. His 159 yards Friday helped secure a 28-12 win over the Black Knights, keeping the Wildcats undefeated and setting up a Smoky Mountain Conference championship game against Murphy next week.

“It’s about a maturation process,” Andrews coach James Phillips said. “The SMC is a senior-driven league. If you’ve got good seniors that have matured and developed, then you’re probably going to be pretty good.”

Andrews’ offense is still built around Weaver, Austin Martin and the offensive line chewing up handfuls of yards at a time. The Wildcats (9-0, 4-0) ran 61 plays against Robbinsville (6-3, 2-2) and kept it on the ground for 45 of them, racking up 191 rushing yards.

But, unlike during Bateman’s sophomore and junior campaigns, this year’s Andrews team can pass when necessary.

On Friday, he connected with six different receivers and went 8-for-12 with a touchdown and an interception, making key throws on all three of Andrews’ touchdown drives.

“Throwing him in the fire as a sophomore is always going to be tough,” Phillips said. “He took a lot of steps [last year,] but he’s making good decisions with the football this year.”

Bateman entered Friday already having surpassed his junior year yardage total and will likely finish with more yards this year than in his first two seasons combined. He’s on track to complete more than half of his passes for the first time in his career, and his interception Friday was just the second of the season.

“Every player I’ve played with, they’ve always supported me, always cheered me up, told me to keep my head up,” Bateman said. “As far as I’ve come, it’s all because of my team. They’ve helped me out from every step.”

Weaver said Bateman’s growth has been apparent since summer 7-on-7’s. The senior’s pocket presence, arm strength and leadership abilities have all taken leaps, allowing him to make throws on the run, like his first-quarter dart.

“Staying after practice, getting extra routes, weight room, he’s just working really hard,” Weaver said, “and you can tell on the football field.”

Bateman’s development was the final ingredient added to a group of seniors who have been beating teams on the ground since they were middle schoolers.

In the past two years, the highly one-dimensional offense led to solid seasons and some big-splash wins.

But with the help of Bateman, Andrews has reached another level this year. The 16-point win over Robbinsville was the Wildcats’ closest game of the year, and they were never seriously threatened, again bolstering their reputation as one of WNC’s top teams.

“If they’re stopping our run, we have four, five, six, seven threats in the passing game,” Weaver said. “We just have too many threats. … That’s a big weapon to have, especially in tough games like these.”

Andrews’ trip to Murphy next week will decide the conference championship, just as Cherokee County locals have been projecting for years. In many of those forecasts, though, the passing game would have been an afterthought, rather than what may end up bringing Andrews its first league title since 1983.

“We’ve got one more, and I’m sure it’ll be a war,” Phillips said. “It’s another storied program, and they’ve won championships, and we’re trying to do that. We’re trying to get that kind of respect, but you have to earn it.”