Mexico City has a thriving cafe scene, and coffee culture is a serious thing there. In this article, I’ll share with you some of the best cafes in Mexico City.

Whether you’re looking for world-class specialty coffee, somewhere for breakfast or to meet friends, a place to work from, beans to take away, or somewhere to settle in with a good book, this list has you covered.

I spent time living and working in Condesa, CDMX earlier this year, and during this time I made a point of seeking out as many of the best coffee shops in Mexico City as I could. There are loads of fantastic ones, and my favorites are listed below.

Best Cafes and Coffee Shops in Mexico City

Wherever you choose to stay in Mexico City, the chances are you’ll never be far from a really fantastic coffee shop. Check out some of the most amazing ones below.

1. Blend Station (Best Cafe in Mexico City Overall)

Topping this list of best cafes in Mexico City, Blend Station is an example of how to do a cafe really, really well.

There are four branches, in Hipódromo, Condesa, Roma Norte, and Polanco respectively. Each one offers superb coffee, made by a team of expert baristas, as well as a selection of homemade food. They even bake their own bread.

My favorite branch is the one on Avenida Tamaulipas (full address below) as it’s just down the road from where I used to live, but all of them are equally great. Aesthetically, each one is decorated beautifully with a range of interesting art and plants.

It’s also one of the best cafes to work from in Mexico City. The atmosphere is quietly buzzing, and many people come here to enjoy the digital nomad-friendly vibe and fast WiFi speeds.

Blend Station Info

Address: Avenida Tamaulipas 60 , Col. Condesa C.P06140, Hipódromo, 06140 Ciudad de México, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 6868 5350

Operating Hours: 8 am-8 pm, Mon-Sun

Must-Try Items: Coffee from Oaxaca, mocha latte, sandwiches (made with homemade bread)

Average Cost: $2-3 for coffee, $3-6 for snacks, $8-10 for larger plates

Website: blendstation.com.mx

2. Farmacia International (Best Cafe for Chai Lattes)

This is a great little cafe located midway between the Centro Histórico and the trendy Juárez neighborhood.

While all of their coffee is good, they serve a particularly excellent chai latte to help you get through those cooler winter mornings.

Farmacia International’s homemade pop tarts are borderline famous in this part of the city. They also offer a range of other sweet treats (try their french toast), as well as healthier options including fresh fruit.

It’s also fairly quiet here, making this another good option for people looking to get some work done.

Farmacia International Info

Address: Bucareli 128, Colonia Centro, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 3668 9381

Operating Hours: 8:30 am–8 pm, Mon-Fri; 9 am-5 pm, Sat-Sun

Must-Try Items: Chai latte, homemade pop tarts, French toast, goat cheese, pumpkin & mushroom sandwich

Average Cost: $2-3 for coffee, $2 per pop tart, $7-8 for sandwiches

Website: f-i.com.mx

3. Madre Cafe (Best Cafe for Outdoor Seating)

Madre Cafe is located inside a grand old mansion in the Roma district. My favorite thing about this place is its wonderful outdoor seating area, with umbrellas for shade and loads of trees and lush green plants. It feels like your own little oasis of calm in the heart of the city.

They serve a fantastic brunch, with a great selection of traditional Mexican and international dishes prepared using high-quality ingredients. I recommend trying the pancakes with red berries, they’re so delicious!

Madre Cafe Info

Address: Orizaba 131, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 6141 2847

Operating Hours: 8 am-1 am, Mon-Sun

Must-Try Items: Pancakes with red berries, waffles with guava, chocolate ice cream, banana mousse gelato

Average Cost: $2-4 for coffee, $6 for pancakes & waffles, $1.50-2 for pastries

Website: madre-cafe.com

4. Buna – Café Rico (Best Cafe for Trying Local Mexican Coffees)

Many of the best cafes in Mexico City serve coffee sourced from Mexico, but I found the staff at Buna to be among the most knowledgeable and passionate about this Mexican pick-me-up.

They sell coffee grown from various regions around the country, including some which are quite close to Mexico City itself. Buna has its own roastery in Mexico City, and you can also buy beans from the cafe for you to take home.

Buna – Café Rico Info

Address: Orizaba 42, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 5578 2768

Operating Hours: 8 am-10 pm, Mon-Sat; 8 am-9 pm, Sun

Must-Try Items: Flat white with macadamia milk, coffee beans to take home (speak to staff to find a variety that you’ll love), organic locally-produced honey

Average Cost: $3-4 for coffee, $14-17 for a 340g bag of beans, $12 for a jar of honey

Website: buna.mx

5. Cafebrería El Péndulo, Polanco (Best Bookstore Cafe)

This is another cafe with a few different branches, each one located inside a wonderful bookstore. I’ve only been to the Polanco one, but have heard that they’re all great.

Inside, the atmosphere is calm and quiet, with soft lighting and loads of comfy sofas, as well as chairs and tables, arranged across multiple levels. This is a perfect place to settle in with your favorite coffee and a good book, and while away a few hours.

Cafebrería El Péndulo (Polanco) Info

Address: Alejandro Dumas 81, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 5280 4111

Operating Hours: 8am-11pm, Mon-Sat; 9am-10pm, Sun

Must-Try Items: Chilaquiles, Mole

Average Cost: $2-3 for coffee, $6-10 for main dishes

Website: pendulo.com

6. Cucurucho Condesa (Best Cafe for Buying Coffee Beans)

Cucurucho has cafes in a few different locations in Mexico City. I used to live a 5-minute walk away from their Condesa branch, which is one of the best coffee shops in La Condesa, Mexico City, and one of my favorite places in the area.

As well as serving excellent coffee and food, the main standout feature of this cafe is the quality of the coffee beans you can buy here – it’s some of the best coffee in Mexico City.

They sell beans from all over Mexico, and every bag I bought from them was superb. My personal recommendation would be to try their beans from Chiapas, Mexico’s southernmost state.

The staff are super friendly and will be able to advise you on the best beans to buy, depending on your preferred brewing method (pour-over, Aeropress, Moka-pot, espresso, etc.), and also grind them for you accordingly.

Cucurucho Condesa Info

Address: Pachuca 87, Colonia Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 5833 2383

Operating Hours: 7 am-8:30 pm, Mon-Sun

Must-Try Items: Chiapas coffee, freshly made sandwiches

Average Cost: $2.50-3.50 for coffee, $8-10 for a 250g bag of beans, $6-10 for sandwiches & salads

Website: cucuruchocafe.com

7. Cafe Nin (Best Cafe for Atmosphere)

This place feels a bit like a cross between a cafe and a jazz club. Here, you’ll find loads of exposed brick, dark polished wood, moody low-light chandeliers, and a vintage iron balustrade on a mezzanine floor overlooking the rest of the cafe.

As well as decent coffee, you can also get sweet and savory food throughout the day, and a selection of delicious freshly squeezed juices. They’ve got a small outdoor area too that’s leafy and pleasant.

Cafe Nin Info

Address: Havre 73, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 9155 4805

Operating Hours: 7 am-9 pm, Mon-Wed; 7 am-10 pm, Thurs-Sat; 7 am-6 pm, Sun

Must-Try Items: Scrambled eggs with pumpkin flowers, freshly squeezed juices, affogato

Average Cost: $2-3 for coffee, $2-3 for juices, $6-10 for main breakfast items

Website: cafenin.com.mx

8. Cafe Regina (Best Cafe for Breakfast in the Centro Histórico)

Cafe Regina is a wonderfully old-fashioned cafe in the heart of the Centro Histórico. It’s a great place to come for breakfast before a long day of sightseeing in the historic heart of the city.

Every single food item is presented beautifully, and you’ll probably want to come back several times to try a few different dishes. The atmosphere is very calm here too (something of a rarity in the Centro Histórico), largely due to the fact that the cafe is located on a peaceful pedestrianized street.

Despite feeling very old-school inside, the place is laptop-friendly, and you may well see a few people working from here too.

Cafe Regina Info

Address: Regina 24, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06080 Ejido del Centro, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 5709 2436

Operating Hours: 9 am-8 pm, Mon-Sat (closed Sundays)

Must-Try Items: Homemade quiche “de la casa“, ratatouille sandwich, filled savory croissants

Average Cost: $2-3 for coffee, $1.50-3 for pastries, $5-6 for sandwiches & savory breakfast dishes

Website: instagram.com/cafe_regina

9. Cicatriz Cafe (Best Cafe for Baked Goods)

Cicatriz does serve good coffee, however, the thing they are really famous for is their giant selection of baked goods, both of the sweet and savory varieties. Whether you’re coming here for brunch, lunch, or a mid-afternoon snack, you can feast on a range of top-notch homemade treats.

The cafe is open late, and in the evening turns into a trendy bar serving a range of cocktails, wines, and mezcals.

Cicatriz Cafe Info

Address: C. Dinamarca 44, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: N/A

Operating Hours: 9 am-11 pm, Mon-Sun

Must-Try Items: Mini cookies (galletas), foccacia, tortas

Average Cost: $2-3 for coffee, $3-6 for baked goods, $5-9 for larger plates

Website: cicatrizcafe.com

10. Finca Don Porfirio (Best Cafe for Incredible Views)

Located at the top of the Sears building, next to the Torre Latinoamericana, and right opposite the beautiful Palacio de Bellas Artes, this cafe in the historical center has one of the best views in all of Mexico City.

Honestly, the view alone would be worth paying for. To have it with coffee and a piece of cake is even better! It’s particularly spectacular up here at sunset but is gorgeous at any time of day.

This is one of the only cafes I’ve been to in CDMX that doesn’t feel laptop friendly though. Come here for the view, not to work.

Finca Don Porfirio Info

Address: Pl. de la República 46, Tabacalera, Cuauhtémoc, 06030 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 5705 5382

Operating Hours: 7 am-11 pm, Mon-Sat; 8 am-11 pm, Sun

Must-Try Items: Nutella mousse, iced americano, specialty chocolate drinks (hot & cold)

Average Cost: $2-3 for coffee, $2-3 for specialty chocolate drinks, $3 for cakes & other sweet treats

Website: facebook.com/FincaDonPorfirio

11. Cafe Memorias de un Barista (Best Cafe for a Coffee Tasting Class)

This cafe offers coffee-tasting classes, where the friendly and knowledgeable baristas will teach you about the various different types of coffee on sale.

These guys really know their stuff, and you’ll also learn about how and why different brew methods (espresso, V60, Aeropress, Chemex, etc.) bring out a range of different flavors and aromas from each type of bean. This is one of the best coffee shops in Mexico City for true coffee fans!

Cafe Memorias de un Barista Info

Address: Frontera 83, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Cuauhtemoc, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 5207 6201

Operating Hours: 8:30 am-9 pm, Mon-Sat (closed Sundays)

Must-Try Items: Espresso, Aeropress coffee, Chemex (and compare each)

Average Cost: $2-4 for coffee, $6-10 per main, $1.50-2 for pastries

Website: memoriasdeunbarista.com

12. Drip Café Especial (Best Cafe for Drip-Filter Coffee)

As the name suggests, this cafe specializes in drip-filter coffee (percolator, Chemex, V60, etc.), although you can also get espresso-style coffees here too.

As well as serving some of the best coffee in Roma, Mexico City, Drip also sells tasty pastries and sandwiches made with fresh artisanal-style bread. They have seating indoors and outdoors, and good WiFi.

Drip Café Especial Info

Address: Guadalajara 36, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 4025 9402

Operating Hours: 7:30 am-6 pm, Mon-Fri; 8 am-4 pm, Sat-Sun

Must-Try Items: V60 pour-over, cold brew

Average Cost: $2-5 for drip filter coffee (depending on method & beans), $1.50 for pastries, $3-4 for sandwiches

Website: facebook.com/dripspecialtycoffee

13. Enhorabuena Café (One of the Best Cafes in Mexico City for Digital Nomads)

Enhorabuena Café is one of the best coffee shops in Condesa, Mexico City, and is also a fantastic spot to come and work if you’re a digital nomad.

Laptop use is practically encouraged here, as long as you buy something every once in a while. They have lots of power outlets (not always a given in coffee shops in Mexico City), so you don’t have to worry about running out of battery. The WiFi speed is usually excellent too.

Enhorabuena Café Info

Address: C. Atlixco 13, Colonia Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 9155 6654

Operating Hours: 8 am-8 pm, Mon-Fri; 9 am-7 pm, Sat; 9 am-5 pm, Sun

Must-Try Items: Ginger espresso, Sandwich de Desayuno (breakfast sandwich)

Average Cost: $2-3 for coffee, $6-7 for sandwiches and brunch plates

Website: N/A

14. Cafe Avellaneda (Best Cafe for Cold Brew Coffee)

Once you’ve finished exploring the Frida Kahlo museum in Coyoacán, head across to nearby Cafe Avellaneda for some of the best cold-brew coffee you will ever taste.

As well as the regular variety, they also whip up a range of interesting coffee “cocktails”, blending cold coffee with a variety of flavors, such as ginger, pineapple, and hibiscus.

Cafe Avellaneda Info

Address: Higuera 40-A, La Concepción, Coyoacán, 04020 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 6553 3441

Operating Hours: 8 am-9 pm, Mon-Sun

Must-Try Items: Cold brew, any of their coffee “cocktails”

Average Cost: $1.50 for regular cold brew, $2.50-3.50 for cold coffee “cocktails”

Website: cafeavellaneda.com

15. La Otilia (Best Cafe for Gluten-Free Food)

La Otilia, in upmarket Polanco, is a chic cafe-restaurant that specializes in delicious gluten-free food. Whether you have a gluten allergy or not, you will love their variety of tasty baked goods, bread, and homemade pizzas.

This cafe also seems fairly laptop friendly, and you’ll likely see a few people working here throughout the day.

La Otilia Info

Address: Lafontaine 78, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Phone: +52 55 5929 9144

Operating Hours: 7:30 am-7 pm, Mon-Tues; 7:30 am-9 pm, Weds-Sat; 7:30 am-8 pm, Sun

Must-Try Items: 4-cheese and pear pizza, Chilaquiles, Vanilla & almond waffles

Average Cost: $2-5 for coffee, $10-15 per pizza, $7-12 for breakfast plates

Website: laotilia.com.mx

Coffee Tours in Mexico City

For dedicated coffee lovers, there are a few coffee-related tours available in Mexico City that you can book yourself onto.

Coffee Tasting with National Judge

First, you’ll learn about the neuroscience of flavor and aroma. Then, together with a professional coffee judge, you’ll taste a range of top-quality Mexican coffee, including national competition prize winners. Click here for more information.

Taste the Best Coffee in Mexico

On this excellent tour, you will discover some of Mexico’s best and most unusual coffees. Your host will teach you how to identify certain notes and qualities of each of these types of beans, and also alternative ways to brew coffee to extract different tastes and aromas. Click here to book.

Mexican Chocolate and Coffee Pairing

This is a slightly unusual (but really amazing) coffee tour. As well as tasting a few different types of locally-grown coffee, you’ll also learn all about taste pairing. Once you’ve mastered the basics, you’ll put your skills to the test and pair different coffees with delicious Mexican chocolate truffles. Sounds good, right? Click here to learn more.

FAQs About Mexico City Cafes and Coffee Shops

Here are answers to popular questions about the best cafes in Mexico City.

What are the best cafes in Mexico City? There are many, as you’ll see from this guide. In my opinion, Blend Station and Cucurucho Condesa are two of the best cafes in Mexico City. Do you tip in Mexico City? In restaurants, if you receive good service, a 10% or 15% tip is customary. Tipping in a cafe isn’t strictly necessary, although if you sit in and order food it’s always appreciated if you leave a tip. What neighborhood has the best cafes in Mexico City? There are amazing cafes all over Mexico City, but a particularly high concentration can be found in Roma Norte, which is one of the more hipster areas of the city. Does Mexico City have good coffee? Yes, Mexico City has some incredibly good coffee, easily rivaling that found in cities like New York or London. How much is an average coffee in Mexico City? Expect to pay $1.50-$3 USD for an average cup of coffee. Specialty coffee in Mexico City’s best cafes can cost more. Is coffee popular in Mexico City? Yes, coffee is extremely popular in Mexico City, just like is in the rest of North America, Europe, and many other places. How do you order coffee in Spanish? Un café, por favor. Do cafes in Mexico City have non-dairy milk options? Many do, yes. Most of the cafes in this post stock oat milk (leche de avena), almond milk (leche de almendras), and/or soy milk (leche de soja). What part of Mexico has the best coffee? This is a matter of taste, but personally, I prefer the coffee from Chiapas, which is light, delicate, and delicious. What is the most traditional way of brewing coffee in Mexico? The original, “ancestral” method of brewing coffee in Mexico is by boiling ground beans in a clay pot with sugar and cinnamon, called “Café de olla“. Although you can still find this in some places, today most people in Mexico drink coffee either from an espresso or drip filter machine, french press or as a pour-over.

To Summarize

Mexico City is home to some of the best cafes I’ve ever visited. I was blown away by the huge number of excellent coffee shops throughout the city.

All of the cafes described in this post serve excellent coffee and great food. Most are laptop friendly too. So, whether you want to get some work done, have a leisurely brunch, or sample rare specialty coffees, you’ll be sure to find a cafe in Mexico City that’s perfect for you.

