After a series of live auditions held across the country, seven finalists have been announced who will compete in the Canadian Opera Company’s Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition. The competition for the most promising new opera singers will take place November 3, 2022 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

From a field of nearly 100 applicants, judges travelled from Calgary to Toronto and Montreal to hear 64 candidates in person. The finalists are:

Hannah Crawford, soprano

River Guard, tenor

Wesley Harrison, tenor

Matthew Li, bass

Laura Nielsen, soprano

Karoline Podolak, soprano

Korin Thomas-Smith, baritone

“All the young artists we heard have shown a dedication to their craft and an inspiring resilience to create, despite the obvious challenges of the past few years,” says Dorian Cox, Director of the COC Ensemble Studio in a statement. “Each of our seven finalists has a unique voice, and demonstrates an extraordinarily high level of artistry. I can’t wait to celebrate their well-deserved evening in the spotlight!”

The judges’ panel consists of:

Perryn Leech , COC General Director

, COC General Director Roberto Mauro , COC Director of Artistic Planning

, COC Director of Artistic Planning Adrianne Pieczonka , internationally-celebrated Canadian soprano

, internationally-celebrated Canadian soprano J’Nai Bridges, two-time Grammy Award-winning American soprano

Audience members will also be able to throw in their vote for the Audience Choice Award winner.

This year’s theme is “A Night in the Spotlight,” and audiences are invited to the live final round of the competition. Audiences will get the chance to hear some of opera’s gorgeous repertoire while they get a look at the opera stars of the future. Each finalist will be singing one last aria accompanied by the COC Orchestra.

At stake are cash prizes, performance opportunities, and the chance to be invited to join the COC Ensemble Studio.

Tickets for the Competition Experience include a complimentary cocktail reception, with an after-competition toast, canapés and refreshments curated by The Chase. The Premium Spotlight Experience offers a three-course dinner, a chance to mingle with contestants, and more.

More information and tickets here.

All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Ensemble Studio artist development program.

