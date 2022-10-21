ASHEVILLE – Across the city, spaces of historical significance to Asheville’s shrinking Black population are disappearing, says Asheville preservation consultant Josi Ward.

But an effort to designate Walton Street Park and pool as a local landmark seeks to slow this erasure, ensuring that what was once the only municipal park and pool available to Asheville’s Black population will be preserved and honored after decades of neglect.

“In terms of public landmarks, I don’t think this can change the tide. The losses are permanent,” Ward said. “But part of what makes this landmark choice so important is that there are so few left.”

Asheville City Council will vote on the historical designation at its Oct. 25 meeting.

Both the African American Heritage Commission and the Historic Resources Commission have reviewed and recommended approval of the landmark designation.

Previous coverage:

Ward authored the landmark designation report and National Register of Historic Places for the 4.37-acre Southside park, what she hopes will not only offer public recognition of historical importance for the site but grant greater protections and signal reinvestment in the space.

Walton Park has been underfunded and undermaintained throughout its history, Ward said.

Despite being a central fixture of the Southside neighborhood and the city’s Black community, the almost 80-year-old pool, constructed in 1947, was closed last year, in large part due to costly mechanical and structural problems.

“It was the only sanctioned recreational park and pool for the Black population during segregation, and I think that’s part of why the call to preserve it has been so strong. So many people remember it as the one place that they were allowed to gather,” Ward said.

Nearly everyone she interviewed remembers it as the place they learned to swim, regardless of whether they grew up in the Southside neighborhood or beyond: “I was interested to realize that it wasn’t just a neighborhood amenity, it was a citywide one.”

But despite this refrain, the modest concrete block bathhouse, rainwater-flooded pool basin and park that surround it are “flagging.” With the pool closed, the park often stands empty.

She hopes landmark designation could mean a change for the better.

Landmarks are subject to design restrictions, and any proposed changes to the structures or site require design review by the Historic Resource Commission, or city staff if it’s not a substantial change, to ensure that the changes are consistent with the historic character of the landmark.

Priscilla Ndiaye Robinson grew up going to the pool, like so many Southside residents, and has advocated for more than a decade to save the Walton Street pool.

Despite calls from the community to renovate the pool, which officials in 2017 said would require at least $1.3 million to fix, the city proceeded with plans to construct a new pool at Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center about 0.2 miles from the park. It is expected to open next summer and is under construction.

Why should Manheimer or Roney get your vote for Asheville mayor? Here’s what they say

Meet the 6 candidates running for Asheville City Council. Who should get your vote?

Robinson began funneling her energy into the preservation of the site and said clinching an official historic landmark designation for the pool and park is the first step to saving these integral community spaces, so many of which are already gone, falling victim to urban renewal, gentrification or new development.

“I hope this is the beginning of a new phase, and more people will step up, speak up and take action to preserve what little sites we have left,” Robinson said.

“It’s like we don’t exist. Black people do not exist here.”

Buncombe County’s 50th local landmark

If approved, Walton Street Park and pool would become Buncombe County’s 50th local landmark. Of the 49 local landmarks in Buncombe County, 42 are located within Asheville city limits.

Merrimon Avenue: When will repaving begin? Are there bike lanes, or not?

More: When will WNC fall color reach its peak? Experts call it the ‘ideal’ foliage season

City properties with this designation include the Asheville City Building, Stephens-Lee High School gymnasium, and Thomas Wolfe Cabin, according to an Oct. 3 city news release. Local Landmark designation requires that a property have “special historic significance.” Designations are made by Asheville City Council based on a recommendation from the Historic Resource Commission.

Alex Cole, the city’s historic preservation planner, called the park an “anchor of the Southside neighborhood.” Further, it drew in visitors citywide and regionally, the only municipal park and swimming area available to the area’s African American population during the years of Jim Crow segregation.

A recent survey conducted by the city found 82% of the respondents supported historical designation for the pool. The survey had 208 participants and 1,599 responses.

“The park became a cherished public space, meeting ground, and recreational hub for the Black residents of Asheville,” Ward’s report said.

“The neighborhood around it changed radically during urban renewal in the 1960s and 1970s, yet the park remained relatively unaltered. Today it stands as a rare vestige of the neighborhood, and era, in which it was produced.”

Like Robinson, Aaron Griffin, chair of the African American Heritage Commission, was in support of landmark designation, what he said was “an opportunity for us to really, really get this right this time around.”

“This is an opportunity to change the narrative,” Griffin said. “Right now, it seems like it’s just sitting there.”

More than a landmark designation, Griffin would like to see the pool restored and reopened, but said an affirmative vote from council Oct. 25 would signal a “beginning” in the journey toward revitalization of a once-beloved community resource.

While the city has not committed to any restoration of the pool itself, Asheville Parks and Recreation has allocated $500,000 for the redevelopment of Walton Street Park. Survey responses indicated residents would like to see a multiuse asphalt path for walking, bike and/or skating, a resurfaced basketball court with new goals, a multiuse field, playground equipment updates and more.

Get ready, Asheville. First freeze to hit, more homeless shelter beds become available

Asheville School Board: Jones Park renamed to Candace Pickens Park; honors murder victim

In 2018, the city of Asheville began researching and documenting historic resources specifically related to African American heritage in Asheville. During the first phase of architectural inventory, it was determined that Walton Street Park is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

“We have lost so many historical resources in our historically Black neighborhoods,” Cole said. While there is a lot of work left to do, “I think this is a wonderful milestone that I’m very excited to have been a very small part of.”

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.