Drugmakers Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reported limited supply of several dosages of the drug to the University of Utah’s drug information service, which tracks medication shortages. Sandoz, a division of Novartis AG and one of the biggest generic drugmakers globally, is also facing supply constraints in the US as well as in other countries due to “significant” demand for the common drug, a spokesperson for the company said.

Hikma has all of its amoxicillin oral products “on allocation,” according to company spokesperson Steve Weiss. That means they’re limiting new orders to ensure they’re meeting existing obligations.

“The combination in rapid succession of the pandemic impact and consequent demand swings, manufacturing capacity constraints, scarcity of raw materials, and the current energy crisis means we face a uniquely difficult situation in the short term,” Sandoz spokesperson Leslie Pott said.

Amoxicillin can be prescribed for many things including ear and throat infections and comes in several forms. Children generally take the liquid form of the drug, which is where most of the shortages are occurring, according to the University of Utah drug tracker.

“Our number one priority is to honor the commitments we have to our current customers and allocation allows us to achieve this,” Weiss said. The company is currently fulfilling all its orders nationally and has “adequate” supplies for its existing contracts, he added.

Teva did not respond to a request for comment.

The US Food and Drug Administration said it is aware of “intermittent supply interruptions” of amoxicillin products in the US and is working with manufacturers to fix the problem. In addition to supply issues in the US, Canada and Australia have also reported amoxicillin in short supply.

CVS Health Corp., one of the US’ largest drug chains with more than 9,900 retail locations, said in a statement that some stores are experiencing shortages of certain doses of the medication. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. did not respond to a request for comment.

Walmart Inc. said it was not experiencing shortages of amoxicillin at the moment. “We utilize a diverse supply chain for these medications and are not currently experiencing a shortage,” company spokesperson Marilee McInnis said in an email.